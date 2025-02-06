Former Jets scout gives a detailed breakdown on why Travis Hunter will be a better WR than CB in the NFL

Colorado star Travis Hunter has been gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft by working out with a private trainer and he revealed during a segment of his podcast that he had hired a private chef to maximize his time. Apart from his draft order status, whether or not Hunter will continue to play on both sides of the ball has continued to dominate conversations about his future in the NFL.

On Thursday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly weighed in on the issue of Hunter's two-way status in the NFL in an X post.

"Travis Hunter’s 2023 and 2024 game film at Colorado translates to him being a better #NFL receiver than a cornerback," Kelly tweeted.

In his "First Round Mock" article, Kelly broke down his reasons for classifying the NFL-bound Travis Hunter as a wide receiver rather than a cornerback. In a different tweet, he doubled down on his take.

"Travis Hunter needs to drafted as a wide receiver —and only play wide receiver in the NFL. As a former NFL Scout, I evaluated every single snap Hunter played on offense and defense in 2024," Kelly wrote. "He worked at playing cornerback and looked 'good' going up against receivers on a soft schedule, but he looked like he was born to play wide receiver.

"I put a 2nd Round Grade on Hunter as a cornerback and a 1st Round Grade on Hunter as a wide receiver."

Travis Hunter's two-way status in the NFL addressed

The question about whether Hunter will continue to play on both sides of the ball was addressed by "NFL Network" draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah during a January 23 segment of "The Pat McAfee Show" (1:58:00).

“Most times when you have guys that can do the two-way thing, and it goes back to, you know, Champ Bailey and [Charles] Woodson, all those guys, they major in defense and they minor in offense,” Jeremiah said. “It’s just a lot easier to sprinkle them in on offense than to sprinkle in on defense.

"The challenge for me, coach, I actually like him better at receiver than I do at corner, and he’s, you know, he’s not big. He’s gonna be a little over, you know, 170-175 pounds. So asking him, you know, even though he was able to do it in college, I think in the NFL, where they’re gonna pull him into the run game a little bit more. I prefer him on offense over defense," he added.

Travis Hunter has repeatedly stated his desire to play on both sides of the ball even in the NFL and whichever team picks him in the 2025 NFL draft will likely have to deal with that variable.

