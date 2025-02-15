NFL analyst dives into the sky-high potential of Travis Hunter after his decision to appear as a CB in the NFL scouting combine

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was one of the players invited to the NFL scouting combine later this month. In the documents for the event, Hunter was listed as a defensive back, not taking into account his two-way status that won him the coveted Heisman Trophy in December.

During Friday's segment of the "33rd Team" podcast, NFL analyst Sam Monson dove into Hunter's potential two-way status in the NFL.

"This is the thing people are missing with this when you try to reduce it to just snaps," Monson said. "The level of absurd stamina that you have to have to be able to sprint constantly at two of the most intense positions in football and be able to do it without a break effectively. The only break you get is when the special teams kick. That's insane!

"That's absolutely nuts to do that! I do think that he showed that it's possible. I don't know that anyone will let him try it, but now I think, based off last year, I think it's doable; I think he could actually achieve it."

The scouting combine will take place from Feb. 24 to March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Travis Hunter's two-way status debated

During Friday's segment of "Fox Sports Radio," former NFL star LaVar Arrington spoke about the Colorado star's much-debated two-way status and spelled out under which conditions Travis Hunter would play on both sides of the ball at the NFL level.

"He's not going to be a true two-way player like what a true two-way player represents, like what he did in college," Arrington said. "It's just not going to happen. It would take a perfect storm. You know what it would take? It would take Deion Sanders coaching at the pro level for him to be a true two-way player, to get that opportunity. That's just not how it works.

"So the worst thing that could possibly happen to a Travis Hunter is he not settle in to what his home position is. You can use him on the other side of the ball, but if you try to like muddy those waters, I just don't think that's good for his opportunities and his development to have true success at the next level."

Hunter has been adamant in the past about his wish to continue being a two-way star in the NFL. On Friday's episode of the "Night Cap" show, former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson debated the viability of Hunter's claim.

“Play him at corner and have some [offensive] package," Sharpe said. "He can’t play every snap on offense and defense… y’all just want to argue the fact with people that have played the game, that have studied the game… we ain’t no casuals. We know what it takes to play at an elite level."

“I’ve said it all the time, especially during [the] season, I would love to see Travis Hunter on the offensive side of the ball and then play a few packages on defense,” Johnson said. "I’m excited to see him… to see his transition, how smooth he is… I think he’s gonna do very, very, very well.”

Travis Hunter will be one of the most scrutinized players during the 2025 NFL draft due to his unique ability to excel on both sides of the ball, which could dictate which team ultimately picks him.

