Saints' Tyrann Mathieu recalls Deion Sanders' spiritual advice: "Stay committed to football and obviously keep God first."

Deion Sanders needs to be thanked for where former LSU standout Tyrann Mathieu has landed in his career. Tyrann Mathieu has moved on to the New Orleans Saints and proudly discusses his past days entering his 11th NFL season, striving towards success.

Mathieu notably mentioned Coach Prime Deion Sanders as a mentor while talking about him on The Rich Eisen Show. He cherishes his unwavering support. His 11th season has arrived after a long ordeal including the year he had to wait it out prior to the 2013 NFL Draft.

Elevating game changers: Deion Sanders inspires Mathieu, paved the way

The 'Honey Badger' went on the record talking about the year Deion began guiding him. He recalled how supportive Deion was. Mathieu said:

"Deion visited me when I was in Florida with Patrick Peterson's dad. He was always in support of me. He was always encouraging and gave me these words of advice. "

Mathieu quashed all allegations that have been fired at Deion Sanders, calling the college coaching a temporary gig. He asserted that Coach Prime is amazing at what he does, stating his encouraging exchange with the coach.

"Just say focused and 'Stay committed to football and obviously keep God first. And try to keep good people around you. I was always thankful for Deion and the encouraging words he still gives me."

"The shift for me was not playing my last year at LSU in 2012," Mathieu told Eisen.

It is a great inspiration as Mathieu knows the importance of the right guiding force, ad the period of truce before his NFL Draft.

Mathieu's journey fueled by inspiration from LSU to NFL Glory

Former LSU standout Tyrann Mathieu found energy and motivation during his waiting period, leading to a prolific NFL career. Mathieu attributes his rejuvenation and the courage to navigate strongly to Patrick Peterson, Larry Fitzgerald, and Calais Campbell.

He attained Super Bowl glory with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. Then, he moved on to the New Orleans Saints as he proudly talked about being satisfied with where he is today. Mathieu surged to a career peak, amassing an impressive 91 total tackles, three interceptions, and a sack in the past season.

It is no news that Deion Sanders has shown dedication and his approach to uplifting has made great changes during his time with the Jackson State. Exemplary practices, coupled with his enlightening pep talks, are now set to help the Colorado Buffaloes as they prepare for the upcoming season, after an extremely mediocre performance last year. The hopes are high for Deion Sanders and for Mathieu, as they both steer ahead on their newfound paths.