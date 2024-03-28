Deion Sanders urges Cowboys to "stop playing" as free agent CB Stephon Gilmore attracts rival teams

The Dallas Cowboys have allowed their in-season frustrations to bleed into the offseason by the inactivity shown in the free agency so far. The Cowboys have already released a handful of key starters and are on the brink of losing another elite cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Owner Jerry Jones and the front office have been scrutinized heavily by fans and analysts alike ever since the team's embarrassing playoff exit. Even Cowboys legend and Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders has expressed concerns over the team's inactivity in the offseason.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach recently hosted free agent cornerback Gilmore at his home and made a strong statement afterward.

“I got a Special visit today from a Future HOF’er and his sons, Stephon Gilmore!!!! Dallas Stop Playing," Sanders wrote on Instagram.

Deion Sanders urges Jerry Jones and Cowboys to re-sign Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore was traded to the Cowboys in May 2023 by the Buffalo Bills, who got the four-star recruit in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Entering his 13th year in the league, the former NFL All-Pro exceeded expectations in his first season in Dallas. Gilmore had a career-high 68 tackles, 13 PDUs, and two interceptions. With numbers on his side, it's a no-brainer for Jones to re-sign him as Gilmore could be the veteran playmaker America's Team needs to solidify the secondary.

Gilmore earned Pro Bowl honors in 2016 and was key to the Bills' strong defense. A five-year, $65 million contract saw him move to the New England Patriots, where he was named Defensive Player of the Year and won his first and only Super Bowl ring.

The 33-year-old cornerback had a productive year in Dallas, yet a roster spot is still in the air this free agency. Cowboys boast a solid cornerback depth and if Trevon Diggs hits the ground running after recovery, Gilmore could be forced to look elsewhere. The Carolina Panthers reportedly reached out to Gilmore on Wednesday as a return is not off the table for the Super Bowl-winning cornerback.

When asked about a possible reunion with Gilmore, Stephen Jones quickly pivoted to Diggs' recovery, DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis' trajectory. A statement like that could mean that Gilmore is not part of Dallas' plan for the 2024 NFL season.

Following the departures of veterans earlier this free agency, the Cowboys could use Gilmore's leadership traits to get them over the line defensively in 2024.