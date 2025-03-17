Deiondra Sanders' fiance Jacquees rocks Coach Prime's signature shoes Nike Air DT Max 96

Coach Prime's signature shoe series with Nike has been a widespread success. On Monday, his daughter Deiondra's fiance and R&B star Jacquees was seen flaunting the Nike Air DT Max 96 on a post on social media.

Ad

In the series of photos, Jacquees flaunted the Colorado home colorway Nike Air DT Max 96 during a concert. He paired it with a black Cowboy hat, a black waistcoat with a white shirt and a pair of black jeans.

"H-Town," Jacquees wrote in the caption of the photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Coach Prime initially signed his first contract with Nike during his professional playing days in 1992. A year later, he released the Air Diamond Turf which featured the color themes of the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Braves, the teams he played football and baseball for.

In 1994, when he joined the San Francisco 49ers, Deion Sanders released the Air Diamond Turf 2. He wore these shoes during their Super Bowl XXIX victory over the San Diego Chargers. Two years later, the Nike Air DT Max 96 was released for fans which became an instant hit.

Ad

After his retirement, Coach Prime cut off his partnership with Nike. During an interview in 2017, he explained that the brand mismanaged its partnership and revenue distribution, leading to a rift between the two parties.

However, when he took over as Colorado's head coach, Deion Sanders found himself back with Nike. They got back together to release the original Diamond Turf in January which sold out within minutes of its launch.

Coach Prime flaunts new colorway for his retro shoe series

After the successful re-launch of the Diamond Turf 1, Coach Prime has experimented with various colorways. During the Buffs' spring practice, he took to social media to show off a white and grey theme for his signature kicks.

Ad

The Diamond Turfs in his Instagram post had a white base with grey accents. Coach Prime paired the shoes with an all-white outfit. When they were re-launched in January, it sold online for a retail price of $150.

Ad

Coach Prime's kicks have been well-received by other athletes and celebrities. During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, he was spotted wearing a white and black version of the DT Max which was labeled as the Colorado Away Colorway.

His shoes also became the first choice for the celebrities who took part in this year's Super Bowl Flag Football game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place