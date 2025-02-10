Kendrick Lamar rocks Deion Sanders' signature shoe line Nike DT Max 90s in Super Bowl halftime

Deion Sanders continues to be a part of the Super Bowl indirectly. He won two Lombardi trophies as a player in the 90s. On Sunday, Coach Prime's branding was represented at the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIX by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar, who was announced as the headliner for this year's Super Bowl halftime show in September, paid homage to Sanders' signature shoes during his halftime show.

Lamar wore the Nike Air DT Max '96, Sanders' signature series with Nike. He showed off the "Colorado Away" colorway, which had a white base with black accents.

In January, Coach Prime partnered up with Nike to re-release his signature shoe series. The "Colorado Away" color option retailed at $170. The re-release of his signature series was a massive success as the shoes sold out within minutes at every retail store and online.

After the success of the relaunch, the Colorado Buffaloes coach took to Instagram to share the good news with people. He also talked about how his branding is still relevant after all these years in this business. He wrote:

"Nothing is new under the sun, I rocked these PRIME's & #24 at the Pro Bowl waaay back when. I also heard from @nike that I sold out and I'm sure they weren't saying imma 'SELLOUT' they were talking about me 'Selling Out'! Think about that baby! I'm PRIME! REAL since u 1st heard of ya boy!"

Deion Sanders' signature series is a hit among celebrities

Deion Sanders' Nike Diamond Turf 1 shoes have become a massive hit after making a grand comeback. They were originally released in 1994. The latest iteration of these trainers has become popular among influencers and athletes.

Several participants were seen flaunting Coach Prime's signature shoe series during the Super Bowl Flag Football game. Shedeur Sanders, Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed and several others were seen wearing the Diamond Turf 1 while heading onto the field.

Deion Sanders and Nike had a fallout in 2017 after reports of him not being compensated properly for designing his own shoes. However, when he took over as the head coach of the Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season, they reunited once again and are doing great business together so far.

