Delaware HC DeSean Jackson hails Deion Sanders as trailblazer for inspiring college head coaching leap: "Opened doors for guys like myself."

DeSean Jackson credited Deion Sanders for paving the way as he steps into his first college head coaching job at Delaware State. Jackson believes that Sanders’ success gave him the confidence to transition to coaching after retiring from the NFL.

Jackson, who played 15 seasons in the league and finished with 641 catches for 11,263 yards and 66 touchdowns, said he wasn’t actively looking for a college job when Delaware State called.

On Sunday, DeSean Jackson told former NFL star and college football analyst Keyshawn Johnson on the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast :

“It’s a blessing, man. First and foremost, I just want to say how appreciative I am,”he said. “Over the past two year… I've been trying to find my niche… I wasn't even looking for it. I was having fun coaching high school in Long Beach with my older brother.” (TS- 53:25)

Jackson added that Deion Sanders opened the door for former players to lead at the college level, pointing to Michael Vick’s new role at Norfolk State as part of the same wave.

“Coach Prime, man — I can’t stress enough how he’s opened doors for guys like myself,” Jackson added. “They only won two games in the past two years. So, I’m betting on myself. Ain’t no shoe too big for me to fill.”

The new Delaware State coach plans to lean on his NFL network to build a strong staff around him, saying that putting the right people in place will be the biggest key to success.

DeSean Jackson adds two Charlotte wideouts as Delaware State rebuild continues

DeSean Jackson landed wide receivers Jonathan Manley and Kelson Tate from Weddington High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, bolstering Delaware State’s roster ahead of a season he hopes will snap more than a decade of losing football.

The two were key players on Weddington’s 13-1 conference-title team and had drawn offers from programs such as Appalachian State. Their commitment followed Jackson’s football mega camp, which drew over 400 prospects and several college scouts.

New Delaware State head coach, and former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson - Source: Imagn

Jackson, who took over the Hornets in January, wants Delaware State to contend for a MEAC title and a spot in the Cricket Celebration Bowl right away, a tall order for a program without a conference crown since 2007.

The additions of Manley and Tate, along with transfers like Antonio Gates Jr., underscore his push to overhaul the roster with players who fit his message of discipline, academics and NFL pathways.

