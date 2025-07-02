Super Bowl champ DeSean Jackson opens up on major reason behind taking Delaware job: "I got the ingredients"

DeSean Jackson, who had a successful stint playing in the NFL, shared his thoughts on taking up the Delaware State Hornets coaching job.

Ad

After the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. Jackson won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Ravens before retiring as an Eagle in November 2023.

Jackson shifted his focus towards coaching. He began as the offensive coordinator for Woodrow Wilson Classical High School before taking up the Delaware job in December 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday, DeSean Jackson, on the All Facts No Brakes podcast, opened up about his new journey as a college football coach and why he took up the Delaware job.

Ad

Trending

"It's a blessing," Jackson said about coaching Delaware State. "I honestly, first and foremost, give a moment to say how appreciative I am of the opportunity. ... I'm freshly retired. So over the past two years, I've been trying to find my niche. One thing I would say God don't make mistakes. This opportunity fell in my lap man, and I wasn't even looking for it.

Ad

"I got so much to pour in these young dudes. And these young dudes nowadays just different. ... And I just feel like I can't make you do anything, but I'm gonna give you all the ingredients. And if you wanna go where I've been or where I think you wanna go, I got the ingredients for you. So, I'm excited for this."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeSean Jackson on Deion Sanders and Chiefs HC Andy Reid's influence on him taking up Delaware job

In May, DeSean Jackson, on the Up & Adams Show, talked about his upcoming debut as the Delaware State Hornets coach.

The Super Bowl LVI champ revealed that he had second thoughts about becoming a college coach. However, after advice from Deion Sanders and Andy Reid, Jackson felt more confident.

Ad

"I know how much time my coaches spent in the facility, and how much goes in and out of being a head coach," Jackson said (from 15:15). "So for me, when it first came up, I definitely wasn't interested in it. I was actually coaching high school football, and I was having a good time doing it.

Ad

"Obviously, talking to a few people. Deion was one of them, you know? Coach Reid, a few of my old coaches, and it kind of started sinking in. I'm like, 'Yeah, you know? I might not want to pass this opportunity up."

Last season, the Hornets finished with a disappointing 1-11 record in the MEAC conference. DeSean Jackson will look to turn the tide around for the program during his debut campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.