Super Bowl champ DeSean Jackson opens up on major reason behind taking Delaware job: "I got the ingredients"

DeSean Jackson, who had a successful stint playing in the NFL, shared his thoughts on taking up the Delaware State Hornets coaching job.
After the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. Jackson won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He spent the 2022 campaign with the Ravens before retiring as an Eagle in November 2023.
Jackson shifted his focus towards coaching. He began as the offensive coordinator for Woodrow Wilson Classical High School before taking up the Delaware job in December 2024.
On Tuesday, DeSean Jackson, on the All Facts No Brakes podcast, opened up about his new journey as a college football coach and why he took up the Delaware job.
"It's a blessing," Jackson said about coaching Delaware State. "I honestly, first and foremost, give a moment to say how appreciative I am of the opportunity. ... I'm freshly retired. So over the past two years, I've been trying to find my niche. One thing I would say God don't make mistakes. This opportunity fell in my lap man, and I wasn't even looking for it.
"I got so much to pour in these young dudes. And these young dudes nowadays just different. ... And I just feel like I can't make you do anything, but I'm gonna give you all the ingredients. And if you wanna go where I've been or where I think you wanna go, I got the ingredients for you. So, I'm excited for this."
DeSean Jackson on Deion Sanders and Chiefs HC Andy Reid's influence on him taking up Delaware job
In May, DeSean Jackson, on the Up & Adams Show, talked about his upcoming debut as the Delaware State Hornets coach.
The Super Bowl LVI champ revealed that he had second thoughts about becoming a college coach. However, after advice from Deion Sanders and Andy Reid, Jackson felt more confident.
"I know how much time my coaches spent in the facility, and how much goes in and out of being a head coach," Jackson said (from 15:15). "So for me, when it first came up, I definitely wasn't interested in it. I was actually coaching high school football, and I was having a good time doing it.
"Obviously, talking to a few people. Deion was one of them, you know? Coach Reid, a few of my old coaches, and it kind of started sinking in. I'm like, 'Yeah, you know? I might not want to pass this opportunity up."
Last season, the Hornets finished with a disappointing 1-11 record in the MEAC conference. DeSean Jackson will look to turn the tide around for the program during his debut campaign.
