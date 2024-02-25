Dell McGee salary: How much did the reported new Georgia State head coach make with the Georgia Bulldogs?

Dell McGee, the former run game coordinator and running backs coach of the Bulldogs, was announced as the new head coach for the Georgia State Panthers on Friday.

He will be introduced at a press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. in the University Club at Center Parc Stadium.

McGee, a two-time CFP national champion in 2021 over Alabama and defeated TCU in 2022, has played a critical role in the Georgia program, which has accumulated 94 victories over eight seasons.

The question remains: how much did the reported new Georgia State head coach earn with the Georgia Bulldogs?

Dell McGee's salary with the Georgia Bulldogs?

Dell McGee, who has 22 years of coaching experience, was appointed as the running backs coach in Kirby Smart's first Georgia staff in 2016.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, McGee had an updated contract for 2023, which includes a one-year extension through Jun. 30, 2025, with an annual salary of $850,000.

Dell McGee's new salary at Georgia State?

McGee, as a head coach for the Panthers, marks the second time in three months that a Georgia assistant has landed a head coach position, with the previous being Fran Brown at Syracuse.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, McGee and Georgia State are in the process of finalizing a five-year deal, although his salary has not yet been officially announced.

Dell McGee was key for Georgia Bulldogs

Under McGee's guidance, the Georgia Bulldogs football team was able to average a total of 191.2 rushing yards per game during the last season, which is ranked 20th in the entire country.

McGee has been coaching and recruiting a group of skilled running backs for the Bulldogs over the last eight seasons.

During his tenure at Georgia, McGee has coached four running backs who have reached the 1,000-yard milestone: Nick Chubb (2016-2017), Sony Michel (2017), D'Andre Swift (2018-2019), Kendall Milton and Elijah Holyfield (2018).

Furthermore, Chubb, Michel, Swift, James Cook and Zamir White were all selected in the first four rounds of NFL drafts.

A wealth of experience in Dell McGee's coaching career

Dell McGee has had an impressive coaching career. He started as a defensive backs coach at Harris County HS in 2002 and then became the defensive coordinator at Greenville HS (GA) from 2003-2004. From 2005-2012, he served as the head coach at Carver-Columbus HS (GA).

McGee then worked as an analyst at Auburn in 2013 before moving to Georgia Southern to become the running backs coach in 2014. He was promoted to assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2015 and even served as the interim head coach that same year.

From 2016-2018, he served as the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Georgia before becoming the run game coordinator and running backs coach from 2019-2023.

Now, he is the head coach at Georgia State from 2024 onwards.

Dell McGee’s short playing career

Head Coach Al Luginbill of the Los Angeles Xtreme discusses strategy with Dell "A-1" McGee #26 and Ricky "R.P. 2" Parker #29

McGee had a successful playing career, starting in high school at Kendrick (GA) and then moving on to play college football at Auburn. He was drafted into the NFL in 1996, in the fifth round as the 162nd overall pick.

During his career, McGee played for several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals (1996–1998), Rhein Fire (1999), Detroit Lions (1999), Carolina Cobras (2000), Los Angeles Xtreme (2001) and Nashville Kats (2001).

