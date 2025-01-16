"Deserved it a long time ago": CFB world fired up at Michael Strahan's College Football Hall of Fame induction

Former HBCU star Michael Strahan has been officially named as an inductee into the 2025 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. He became the talk of the town last year after headlining the ballot of the CFB Hall of Fame in the summer.

When the Hall of Fame released their class of 2025 inductees, Michael Strahan made the list alongside other notable ex-collegiate stars such as Michael Vick and Blake Elliott. After the announcement, college football fans took to social media to congratulate the ex-DE on his achievement.

One fan stated that Strahan was deserving of the recognition as a College Football Hall of Famer.

"30+ years later, you've either improved with age or completely overlooked. Deserved it a long time ago."

"well deserved! strahan's college career was legendary. congrats to him!," another fan praised.

This fan was excited with the former DE's announcement into the College Football Hall of Fame.

"Yessir"

This fan took a moment to reminisce about a wholesome memory of Michael Strahan.

"When Michael Strahan was inducted into the PRO-Football HOF- he brought the Texas Southern Band to Canton, Ohio. They were Amazing"

One fan commented about the time when Strahan was one of the six tourists to visit space on a Blue Origin mission in 2021.

"Feels just like yesterday he was landing on the moon"

Looking back at Michael Strahan's college career

Coming out of Westbury High School, Strahan got a scholarship to play for the Texas Southern Tigers in 1989. He rose to fame during his collegiate career in the HBCU and soon was considered to be a great NFL prospect.

During his senior year in 1992, Strahan was honored as First-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. He also won the SWAC's Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. The Black College Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 2014.

The former DE then declared for the 1993 NFL draft. The New York Giants drafted him as the 40th overall pick in the second round. Strahan played for the Giants from 1993 to 2007 before retiring in June 2008. He was a part of the Giants team that won the Super Bowl XLII and retired as a 4x First-Team All-Pro.

