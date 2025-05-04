DeShaun Foster reveals when Nico Iamaleava will join the UCLA squad

Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA during the spring transfer portal window following a NIL contract saga that led him out of Tennessee. The quarterback is yet to team up with the Bruins, which concluded their spring camp schedule with a showcase on Saturday.

Following the showcase event, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster confirmed that Nico Iamaleava will officially join the team after the spring semester concludes in Tennessee. The coach expressed his confidence in a seamless transition for Iamaleava into the team’s offense.

“As soon as he’s done with school, we’ll be able to start learning online or virtually with our coaches and everything,” Foster said. “He’s played quarterback at a high level. When you’re switching teams, that’s not the hardest thing to do.

“It’s mostly just figuring out if we call something that they already call. So it’s not like we really have to teach him the whole playbook. It’s more of him figuring out the calls, when we call something [and if that’s a play] that he already had.”

Nico Iamaleava is expected to start for the Bruins next season in what could be his final season in college football. His experience is expected to play a crucial role in elevating the program into a force in the Big Ten following an underwhelming first season in the league.

Tennessee athletic director addresses Nico Iamaleava’s exit

Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White responded to fan concerns about the exit of Nico Iamaleava during a press conference at Monday's Big Orange Caravan. He told reporters that the program had to make decisions based on what was in the team's best interest.

“I think you continue to try to make the right decisions for the right reasons, and that’s what we’ve tried to do for over four years now,” White said. “And our coaches have tried to do. In this instance, Josh [Heupel], I think, had to make a hard decision, but it usually ends up working out for the best, and our fans really get it.

“We need to operate the right way. We need to build the right kind of team chemistry and team culture, locker room culture, and all those things. And I know he’s really excited about the guys he’s got in the locker room and the guys he’s got in his quarterback room.”

Iamaleava was reportedly on an annual pay of $2.4 million at Tennessee before seeking to renegotiate his deal at the tail end of the spring camp. He played as the team's starting quarterback in the 2024 season, throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns.

