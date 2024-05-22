“Desperation in Boulder” “Would be epic” — CFB fans left debating as Julian Lewis’ sets visit to Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Five-star quarterback in the class of 2025 Julian Lewis is set to visit the University of Colorado.

Lewis has been committed to USC, but he will be visiting Colorado, as there have been talks of him potentially flipping.

After Lewis announced on Instagram that he will be visiting Colorado, college football fans on social media were torn on it:

"Desperation in Boulder is real," a fan wrote on Instagram.

"Would be epic," another fan on Instagram wrote.

Other fans think Lewis would be making a poor decision for his career if he joins Deion Sanders in Colorado:

"Why would you go visit there? Trying to learn how to play for clicks I see," a fan wrote.

"Don't fall for the smoke & mirrors. Love Deion as a player, but nothing prime time about that program ... and that isn't changing. FIGHT ON!," another fan added.

Several Colorado fans, however, made it clear they wanted the program to land Lewis to take over as the starting QB after Shedeur Sanders goes to the NFL:

"Time for you to take over the reigns next year…," another fan wrote.

"Man you would be a rockstar in Boulder..... your platform and exposure would be crazy," another fan wrote.

Although Lewis is visiting Colorado, he is still committed to USC, and he hasn't announced that he is decomitting from the Trojans.

Colorado a possibility to flip Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis is a five-star quarterback out of Carrollton High in Georgia and has been committed to USC.

However, he has visits set with the Buffaloes, Auburn, Indiana and USC set. The QB is the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 and the 16th-ranked player, according to 247Sports.

Although he is committed to USC, On3 VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong says Colorado could end up flipping him:

“Don’t sleep on the Buffaloes, man,” Wiltfong said. “That’s gonna be a third visit to Colorado for Julian Lewis the next time he gets on campus this year, and that is right for him to walk in and be the day-one starter for the Buffaloes, so that is something you cannot ignore.

"I think Julian Lewis, as he continues to work through his process, ‘where can I get on the field right away, where can I be a day-one starter?’ There’s a lot going on there … let’s not sleep on Colorado."

Lewis threw for 3,094 yards, 48 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2023.