Is Julian Lewis committing to Indiana? Exploring 5-star recruit’s potential move

Julian Lewis is one of the undisputed top stars of the 2025 class. The top quarterback prospect is sought after by several top programs, including the Indiana Hoosiers. With a visit to Indiana scheduled for later this month, many Hoosiers fans may be asking if "JuJu" Lewis is about to commit to the program.

While it is not outside the realm of reality, nothing at the moment makes Lewis’ commitment to Indiana imminent. As well as his visit to Indiana, Lewis is also scheduled to visit other schools, including Georgia, Auburn, and USC. Besides, the five-star quarterback already committed to the Trojans last August.

In football recruitment, nothing is absolutely guaranteed, and commitments can be flipped as easily as they’re announced. So the hopes Hoosiers fans may have that Lewis will commit to their program isn’t entirely misplaced and their hopes are anchored on a few points.

Can Indiana secure Julian Lewis’ commitment?

First, there is a relationship Julian Lewis allegedly has with the new Indiana quarterbacks coach, Tino Sunseri. Sunseri and Lewis met back at an Alabama camp back in 2021 when Sunseri was a graduate assistant with the Crimson Tide. 247 Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy highlighted this relationship:

“I’m not ready to write off Indiana. I talked to somebody…that said Tino Sunseri - that relationship is very real. And let’s be honest, if that kid steps on campus, there’s nobody else that’s going to keep that dude from playing in year one.”

Another point is the fact that Indiana has entered a new era under new coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti took over from Tom Allen in Nov. 2023 and has stated his mission to challenge Big Ten rivals, especially Ohio State. Cignetti has an impressive record working with quarterbacks, with Sunseri as his quarterbacks coach and Mike Shanahan as his offensive coordinator.

There’s also a billionaire, Mark Cuban's, influence in the mix. Cuban is a sporting magnate who’s heavily involved with the Hoosiers athletic department, including an NIL deal with his company. The former Dallas Mavericks owner has been backing Indiana to become one of the best-funded programs, giving it a definite edge in landing talents like Julian Lewis.

However, Indiana fans must recognize the Hoosiers are up against heavyweights who have an equal or greater advantage. USC’s Lincoln Riley boasts of one the most enviable quarterback portfolios in college football and the Trojans are also due to receive Julian Lewis on a visit in June.