Julian Lewis high school stats: A look at 5-star QB’s numbers ahead of Indiana visit

Many fans of college football are already looking forward to Julian Lewis becoming the next big quarterback coached by Lincoln Riley. The five-star quarterback committed to Riley’s USC Trojans in 2023, but it’s football and nothing is absolute yet. Lewis still has plenty of options to consider and is set for a visit to Indiana on May 31.

Lewis’ numbers are one of the reasons he’s such a hot cake. The sophomore from Carrolton High School, Carrollton, Georgia, has racked up impressive stats making him one of the most highly sought-after prospects in his class. As a freshman, he was instrumental to Carrolton’s 14-1 record and the team’s run to Georgia’s 7A title game.

In the process, he garnered a 65.5% pass completion rate, completing 283 of 432 passing attempts for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns. These incredible numbers earned him the Region Offensive Player of the Year Award and he was also named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

As a sophomore, Lewis’ numbers remained consistent, proving his freshman season wasn’t a fluke. He completed 186 of his 280 passing attempts for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns and led Carrollton to an 11-2 record, including a berth in Georgia’s 7A quarterfinals.

His stats earned him several accolades including the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year award. He also earned a finalist spot for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Exploring Julian Lewis’ prospects and offers

Turning out consistent top-quality performances like Julian Lewis has means top programs will come calling. And there have indeed been top offers coming in for the Georgia-born teenager. Only a sophomore, Lewis has 37 offers, some of them from the top crop of college football programs, including USC, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, and Alabama.

Lewis made his verbal commitment to USC last year. USC’s Lincoln Riley is famed for his incredible track record developing top quarterbacks, the most recent being Caleb Williams. USC will no doubt be an ideal destination for Julian Lewis, but other top options are not out of the picture yet.

Julian Lewis has made unofficial visits to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State. His scheduled official visit to Indiana later this month will be followed by visits to USC, Auburn, and Georgia. The visits will afford the programs opportunities to convince Lewis about the advantage he has in choosing them over the others.

However the visits turn out, ears are on the ground for any shift in the top prospect's direction.

