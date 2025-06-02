Despite only 2 starts for Arch Manning, Uncle Eli reveals how Texas QB is better than the Giants legend

Arch Manning takes over as Texas’ starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season, igniting anticipation among fans and the media. The quarterback was behind Quinn Ewers the last two years, but will get the chance to lead the offense next season.

Speaking to the media on Friday at EA Studios in Orlando during the Madden NFL 26 launch event, Eli Manning shared his thoughts on Arch as he prepares to take significant steps forward in his career.

When asked about comparisons between himself and Arch Manning at the college level, Eli acknowledged said his nephew has the upper hand as a runner. This is despite his limited college experience so far, but Eli is excited that Arch is stepping into the role of full-time starter.

"He's much faster," Manning said with a laugh. "He's played in two real games, two starts under his belt. I had a lot of starts over the years, but I think he's got a lot of potential, and hopefully breaks all -- well, I don't have any records anymore.

"But he's gonna have a great college career, and just looking forward to him enjoying that experience. Because I remember my time, and it's not much better than being in college, playing football with your best buds, learning each and every week something new about the game and the process."

Eli Manning has a lot of confidence in Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 season

Eli Manning showed how much he believes in the talent of Arch Manning at the Madden NFL 26 launch event on Friday. The former Giants quarterback commended how the former five-star prospect has handled himself in the last two years, setting the stage for success in Texas.

"I think Arch has done a great job on just how he's handled these first two years of his college career," Eli said. "Taking advantage when he got the opportunity to play some, but learning, being patient, waiting, and now has a great opportunity to take over the team."

"He's earned the respect of his teammates, his coaches, through his hard work, his dedication and I'm excited to watch him this year. It's not going to be an easy task, you open up your kind of your college career at Ohio State, defending champs on the road, but it'll be exciting and just happy for him, because I know how hard he's worked.”

Arch Manning gave Texas and the college football world a glimpse of what he's capable of with his performance in the limited opportunity he got last season.

