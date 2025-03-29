On Friday, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, got a new contract with the Colorado Buffaloes, worth $54 million, meaning he will remain at Colorado for the foreseeable future. One of the first to congratulate him was Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, who went on X to convey his message:

"Congrats to @DeionSanders well deserved!!! Completely turned that program around! #Big12" Wrote Dillingham

To this, Deion Sanders replied:

"Love ya my man and keep on doing yo Thang coach!"

Sanders has spent two seasons at Boulder, turning the Colorado Buffaloes into one of the nation's most covered programs. Beyond turning the Buffaloes into media darlings, Coach Prime turned around the athletic fortunes of the school.

When Coach Prime took over Colorado, the school was coming from a 1-11 season and two straight losing seasons. While 2023 garnered more media attention than wins (4-8), it was a marked improvement. The 2024 campaign showed what coach Sanders is capable of delivering, with a 9-4 overall record and an Alamo Bowl invitation.

Colorado was also within striking distance of the Big 12 championship game, and Buffaloes' Travis Hunter was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Colorado's Athletic Director, Rick George, on Coach Prime's extension

Someone who seemed more than happy to have Coach Deion Sanders remain at Boulder was none other than Colorado's athletic director, Rick George. When the news broke about Coach Prime's extension, George released the following statement:

“Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power. This extension not only recognizes Coach Prime’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come.”

Coach Prime now faces the challenge of sustaining his early success with the Buffaloes, and ultimately, that he's capable of winning bowls and titles. This task becomes tougher as he has to bring in a new quarterback after Shedeur Sanders' departure. The absence of Travis Hunter will also be deeply felt.

