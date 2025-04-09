Despite Arch Manning's constant hype, CFB insider sees John Mateer closer to Heisman Trophy

On3's Ari Wasserman believes John Mateer could win the Heisman Trophy over Arch Manning for the 2025 season. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback joined the team after playing three years for the Washington State Cougars. In his junior year, the QB will try to help the Sooners compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday's episode of "Andy & Ari On3," Wasserman shared his top 10 list of who he thinks will be the best quarterback in the league in the upcoming season. He placed Manning third, while Mateer was fourth. However, Wasserman predicts that the Oklahoma QB may have a better season than Manning.

"I've spent a lot of time in the last month going back and re-watching his games and re-watching his clips," Wasserman said (32:52 onwards). "This guy is unbelievable. Unbelievable. There is a legitimate chance that this is the guy holding up the Heisman at the end of the year, and I don't say that lightly.

"There is a legitimate chance that Oklahoma is a playoff team because of this guy next year."

Last season, Mateer led Washington State to an 8-5 record. He completed 224 passes for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns. The quarterback also led the team in rushing yards with 178 carries for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In comparison, Manning played a backup role last year with the Texas Longhorns. The Texas star had 61 completed passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite his role last season, fans and analysts expect Manning to be a contender for the Heisman Trophy as he becomes a starter for his sophomore year.

Ari Wasserman almost ranked John Mateer as the best quarterback in the league for the 2025 season

The podcast co-host ranks Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway first on his list and South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers second. That said, Wasserman believes that Mateer could be one of the best QBs in the league and almost made it to the top of his list.

"If you were going to put up your money into a pot with somebody who is upside that this guy has for a reasonable price based on the hype in which he's receiving in the offseason, there is nobody better on this list, and I almost put him in the top three," Wasserman said (33:18 onwards). "I almost put him in the top two.

"I didn't want South Carolina fans to think I hate them because I'm tired of it, but like John Mateer has No. 1 overall player in the sport ceiling."

The Oklahoma quarterback will help kick off the new season on Aug. 30 against the Illinois State Redbirds.

