College football analyst claims Arch Manning's "popularity" will win him Heisman Trophy

The Arch Manning era at Texas has finally begun after two long years of waiting for the Longhorns and Manning stans.

Manning spent the 2024 season as Quinn Ewers' backup. However, whenever he did get on the field, the Longhorns fanbase breathed a sigh of relief, thinking that the team's future was in the right hands.

The Texas quarterback completed 68%, 61 out of 90 passes for 939 yards, scoring nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

While Ewers was injured, Manning was appointed the starter for two games, both of which the Longhorns won.

Manning's last name and impressive skillset raise expectations for the Texas quarterback, so much so that he has the second-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2025.

On Friday's "SportsCenter" segment, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy discussed why Manning could win the biggest college football honor and why the voters will vote for the Texas quarterback.

“It’s a little bit of a sign of the times,” McElroy said. “One, it’s very much a quarterback-centric award. It’s a very highlight-reel-centric award. And it’s a lot about conversation. So those that have a lot of buzz and a lot of publicity, they’re naturally going to gravitate towards the top of the list.

You see the last name Manning, you already assume that this guy is phenomenal, without even watching anything from him so far this year," McElroy remarked. "So I think it’s understandable, given the fact that the Heisman’s become very much a popularity contest in college football, as much as it is about what you do on the field."

Arch Manning reveals if he's faster than uncle Eli Manning

During a recent sit-down conversation on the channel "Broadcast Boys" on YouTube, Manning was asked a question many fans are curious to know about,

The host asked Arch if he was faster than his uncle, Eli, and he said he had seen his uncles growing up. While he was in 7th grade, it was a neck-to-neck competition with Eli during their intense workout sessions.

Arch Manning admitted that his uncles are faster than you think. However, he had beaten them by the time he reached high school.

