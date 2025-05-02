Despite being burdened by Nick Saban & Bear Bryant’s legacies, Kalen DeBoer refuses to back down from the daunting challenge

Following in the footsteps of legends like Paul Bear Bryant and Nick Saban is never easy, but Kalen DeBoer has embraced the challenge.

In an interview on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Friday, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach shared his thoughts on taking over the position from Saban and how he processes the pressure that comes with the role.

"You've got two of the greatest that have ever coached the game. You kind of get compared to, or expect to live up to, but there has been, on a smaller scale. Places I've been where you followed some greats that, at least in that program, are thought of as some of the best to ever walk the sidelines."

"I think the biggest thing is just to embrace that, you know, how lucky am I to be at a place like that, where these greats have coached, these great players have played, all of that," Kalen DeBoer said (13:00).

Before his arrival in Alabama, DeBoer had transformed Washington Huskies into one of college football's premier programs: 9-0 in the Pac-12 regular season in 2023 but were beaten 34-13 by Michigan in the national championship game.

In his first season at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer's performance did not meet expectations: a 9-4 record (5–3 SEC) and a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Tide controversially missed out on the college football playoff after a late-season loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. After the disappointing season, some experts believe another CFP miss could land DeBoer in the hot seat.

Before Kalen DeBoer's arrival, Nick Saban led Alabama to six national titles in 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer believes these positions will show improvement

When asked about the departments that could surprise because of their improvement next season, the Alabama Crimson Tide coach signaled at one position group on either side of the ball.

"Receiver and defensive back. I think JaMarcus Shephard with the receiving group. We had some turnover, and some guys that we brought into the program that I think add to Ryan Williams and Jeremy Bernard...

"And then the defensive backs, a year ago, where we were at. And we had names, and we brought guys in, but they were completely new to this program, and in many cases, completely new to college football," Kalen DeBoer added.

Ryan Williams is considered one of the best receivers in college football entering the 2025 season. His chemistry with whoever starts at quarterback could determine the offense's impact this year.

The secondary entered last season as the major question mark on the team, but after only losing Malachi Moore in the NFL draft, the department is more experienced. The school also added Domani Jackson, Keon Sabb, and DaShawn Jones through the transfer portal.

