Despite Carson Beck’s viral video, insider casts doubt over Miami QB’s recovery

College football insider Joel Klatt is unsure if Carson Beck can be a top quarterback in the 2025 season after his elbow injury. On Jan. 10, the quarterback transferred out of the Georgia Bulldogs after four seasons to join the Miami Hurricanes. Beck hopes to have a strong year with his new team to become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

He recently posted on his Instagram of himself throwing a football, indicating that he is cleared to compete. The viral video shared by CaneSport Miami Football on May 14 has given Hurricanes fans optimism that he will be prepared for the upcoming season.

On the Monday episode of "The Joel Klatt Show," though, the college football insider ranked the new Hurricanes' star 10th in his top 10 quarterbacks for the 2025 season because he's still recovering from his injury.

"We really haven't seen him throw all offseason, and he hasn't been able to really generate any rapport with his new team or wide receivers," Klatt said (Timestamp: 3:20). "Just cleared to play recently and throw recently. We're now in the later stages of May, when I'm recording this. So if you listen to this in June or July, he hasn't had a ton of time."

The quarterback suffered an elbow injury on Dec. 7, 2024, during Georgia's win against the Texas Longhorns for the SEC Championship. He had surgery on Dec. 23, 2024 and couldn't compete in the College Football Playoff.

Carson Beck's decision to transfer to Miami comes after a disappointing performance last year. Last year, he ranked 13th in the nation in passing yards with 3,485, along with 28 touchdowns. His move to Miami is his opportunity to have a fresh start with a new team.

Joel Klatt thinks people are downplaying Carson Beck's injury ahead of season with the Miami Hurricanes

Klatt believes the timing of Carson Beck's recovery and inability to work with his wide receivers will be an issue for Miami. He also pointed out that the quarterback has had problems off the field that could affect his focus, like having his cars stolen from his house in February.

"I think this injury is going to be a bigger deal than a lot of people want to lead on," Klatt said (Timestamp: 3:43). "Again, the opportunity to develop chemistry with wide receivers during spring ball wasn't there and even at Miami, let's face it, he's had some off the field distraction. Let's just call them, and I don't think that's going to benefit anybody."

Still, Klatt ranked the quarterback 10th on his list because he thinks he is a good player. Carson Beck will try to prove his doubters wrong as he prepares for Miami's season opener against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.

