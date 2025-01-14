“Destroy their dynasty by overvaluing Shedeur Sanders”: Jason Whitlock delivers blunt verdict on Colorado QB’s possible move to Dallas

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight in regard to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado quarterback has been linked with a move to the Dallas Cowboys, but analyst Jason Whitlock has delivered a scathing verdict on Sanders' potential move to the NFC East franchise.

On Tuesday's episode of his "Fearless" podcast, Whitlock suggested that the Cowboys would be taking another step back if they drafted Sanders.

"If you remember, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones originally built the first Cowboys dynasty, or the only Cowboys dynasty, with the Herschel Walker trade with the Minnesota Vikings." Whitlock said. "Maybe they're about to do the reverse and destroy their franchise by overvaluing Shedeur Sanders, Deion's kid." [Timestamp: 19:41]

"They're gonna bring 'Daddy Ball' to the NFL. It ain't gonna work, it's not going to work," Whitlock added.

Whitlock was also referring to Shedeur's father Deion Sanders being a candidate for the vacant coaching job with the Dallas Cowboys. Per reports, Coach Prime met with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week, but Deion is still leaning toward staying in Colorado.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful and it's intriguing," Sanders said on Monday night. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder."

The Cowboys, who finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, have the No. 12 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders boosted his draft stock in final year at Colorado

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders had a fabulous final year at Colorado, which boosted his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns on 100 carries across 13 games.

Sanders led No. 20 Colorado to a 9-4 record. He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Following a stellar 2024 season, many believe that Sanders is a top-three pick in this year's draft. However, it remains to be seen where he will land.

