Deuce Knight's sister issues an emotional message for Auburn QB on his special day

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight has his high school graduation and his sister Jazmine shared a special message to him.

Knight was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and was the sixth-ranked quarterback in the class. He ended up committing to Auburn. Ahead of his freshman season, he had his high school graduation, and his sister took to her Instagram story to heap praise on her brother.

Deuce Knight's sister emotional message

"You graduated this is major. I'm so proud of you this is only the beginning. Keep grinding. I love you forever and ever," Jazmine wrote on her Instagram story.

It was a nice, touching message from Jazmine as Deuce is off to college to compete for a job with the Tigers.

Deuce Knight is a dual-threat southpaw quarterback, but a knock on him has been his injury history. However, when he is healthy, Knight can be a dominant running QB as well as a good passer, but his passing does need a bit of improvement.

Auburn coach has mixed reactions to Deuce Knight's A-Day performance

Deuce Knight got a chance to perform in front of Auburn Tigers fans for the first time at A-Day.

At the A-Day, Knight had mixed results, and Tigers' coach Hugh Freeze says he showed flashes, but there are things to work on.

“You know, he threw a couple late picks in the, uh, in the skelly period that wasn’t, uh, that wasn’t – he hasn’t done that all spring,” said Freeze, via On3. “He hadn’t, he hadn’t thrown the ball late. He has a real good instinct when, um, the pocket is collapsing, to keep his eyes downfield and, and extend plays and then either throw away or run and he’s done well all spring.

"He and Jackson both have taken care of the ball well. So that was a little out of, uh, out of character for him, truthfully, with the fifteen, the days we’ve had in practice. And just hadn’t seen that so those were – he immediately knew and that’s the great thing about him. After every play, man, he’s, he’s giving you feedback.”

Knight could redshirt this season as Jackson Arnold is set to start. The Tigers will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Baylor.

