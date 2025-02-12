DeVonta Smith joins an elite company that has 3 major accolades as the Eagles stop the Chiefs from a three-peat

DeVonta Smith etched his name alongside football’s elite on Sunday night. The wide receiver secured his place in history after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Smith became just the fifth player in history to win the Heisman Trophy, college national championship, and the Super Bowl. He joins an exclusive group that includes Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett and Reggie Bush, as the only players to accomplish this rare trifecta.

DeVonta Smith secured national championships with Alabama in 2017 and 2020, with the latter season also when he won the Heisman Trophy. Now, with a Super Bowl ring added to his résumé, he stands alone as the only wide receiver in football history to accomplish all three feats.

When the five players accomplished the unique trifecta

#1, Tony Dorsett

National title in 1976 with the Pittsburgh Panthers

Heisman Trophy in 1976

Super Bowl XII with the Dallas Cowboys

#2, Marcus Allen

National title in 1978 with the USC Trojans Heisman Trophy in 1981 Super Bowl XVIII with the Los Angeles Raiders

#3, Charles Woodson

National title in 1997 with the Michigan Wolverines

Heisman Trophy in 1997

Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers

#4, Reggie Bush

National titles in 2003 and 2004 with the USC Trojans

Heisman Trophy in 2005

Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints

#5, DeVonta Smith

National titles in 2017 and 2020 in Alabama Crimson Tide

Heisman Trophy in 2020

Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles

Alabama AD shares a DeVonta Smith story after Super Bowl win

After joining the short list of people who have won the Heisman Trophy, college football national championship and the Super Bowl, DeVonta Smith became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to achieve that feat.

On Monday, Alabama athletic director Greg Bryne told an incredible story about the wide receiver on social media. Byrne personally witnessed the dedication that fueled Smith’s greatness on a January morning in 2021.

“Incredible!” Bryne wrote on X. “Many reasons why DeVonta is elite. In 2020 when he won the Heisman it was awarded on campus because of Covid. There was just a handful of us in the media room during the Heisman presentation.”

“The NEXT morning, at 6 am there were 3 of us in the weight room on an off morning for the team. Me (I was doing my old man workout), Najee Harris, and the newly minted Heisman winner….DeVonta Smith. I love that story.

Smith had a brilliant four-year college football career in Tuscaloosa, playing a crucial role in the two national championship successes. He recorded 235 receptions for 3,965 yards and 85 touchdowns in a total of 54 appearances for the Crimson Tide.

