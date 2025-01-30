DeZephen Walker highlights three key qualities which made Notre Dame a top option 

DeZephen Walker is one of the top running back prospects coming out of high school at the moment, and Notre Dame appears to be high on his list as a potential landing spot.

Walker spoke to Irish Breakdown this week and detailed his recent conversations with Notre Dame coaches, who seem keen on landing the Peculiar, Missouri native. In their conversation, Walker revealed the three qualities that Notre Dame possesses that make him interested in the Fighting Irish.

“Learning, development, and winning,” Walker said.

Could DeZephen Walker be the next great Notre Dame running back?

Walker has all the accolades that point to him being a future star at the collegiate level. He's a four-star recruit who is the 89th-ranked player in the nation, according to On3.

As of this writing, he has offers from other top programs such as Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, among others.

However, if Walker does decide to join Notre Dame, he'll join a long line of running backs who have gone on to see success under the program. Names such as Kyren Williams, Audric Estime, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have all seen success with the Fighting Irish. Perhaps Walker could be next in line to join that group.

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Walker seems to have it all. He is described as fast, elusive and physical at the point of contact.

Coaches Marcus Freeman and Deland McCullough seem to be making Walker a priority in recruiting. They are hoping he can help the program continue its winning ways after making it to a National Championship game this past season.

While Walker is certainly impressed with Notre Dame, he admits that there are a few other programs that have his attention at the moment as well.

"Nebraska, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri, Miami, Kansas, Florida, Kansas State, Ole Miss,” Walker said.

Walker noted he's impressed with Coach of the Year Freeman, and also had some great things to say about associate head coach and running backs coach McCullough.

“I think Notre Dame is great, and the coaches seem to be great,” Walker said. “Coach McCullough was great during my last visit, and the head coach received Coach of the Year.”

Keeping an eye on where Walker ends up will certainly be a story worth following. But if the praise from Freeman and McCullough is to be believed, it sounds like this young man is poised for success regardless of where he decides to commit.

