"Diamonds are built under pressure": Denzel Burke claims Ohio State is managing the pressure well to win the national championship

Denzel Burke will be returning to college football for his senior season at Ohio State in 2024.

The cornerback has been a key player in the Buckeyes team since his freshman season and is expected to continue that next season as the team aims for the national title.

Following Ohio State's second Spring practice, Denzel commented on the Buckeyes national championship aspirations in 2024. The cornerback reckons the team is handling the pressure well and that everyone is geared up to get the job done next season.

“Diamonds are built under pressure,” Denzel Burke said Thursday. “We’re not worried about a thing. We trust in our technique, ourselves, our team and our coaches. … No excuses man, we’ve got to win it all. We’ve been trying to preach that every single day.”

“It’s great to have everyone back. That was just timing and putting everything together. Continuing to chase that one percent, help each other out and hold each other accountable, continuing to do what we do at a high level.”

Denzel Burke returned to Ohio State to win the national championship

Not many anticipated the return of Denzel Burke after his eventful three seasons at Ohio State, which could have made him a Day 2 pick.

However, the Phoenix, Arizona native made it known in January that he holds the desire to win the national championship with the Buckeyes.

"That's a big thing," Burke said. "Especially for me, man. I want to be a top-10 pick. But not only that, I want to have something to show for it down the road.

"To be able to show my kids and my family while I was at Ohio State, we won something. That's playing a big factor for me."

Without a doubt, a brilliant performance in a national championship-winning team could make Denzel Burke a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He will hope for something better than his freshman season in 2024 to prove his credentials.

Can Ohio State win the national championship?

Following Michigan’s national championship success last season, Ohio State is under pressure to replicate the feat. For the Buckeyes, it's the national championship or bust.

Ryan Day has made significant changes to the coaching staff, bringing in veteran Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator.

The team has also done well on the portal, adding the likes of Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and a couple of others.

Without a doubt, Ohio State has what it takes to become the national champions next season