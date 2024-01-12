Did Dan Lanning coach at Alabama? Exploring the Oregon HC’s connection with the Crimson Tide

Dan Lanning, current head coach of the University of Oregon Ducks football team, signed a contract extension with the program in Nov. 2020. This would keep him at the helm until 2030 with an annual salary of more than $8 million.

However, some rumors linked him to the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he has a personal connection with Nick Saban. Let's take a look at how Lanning's career was influenced by Saban.

Lanning was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2015 when he worked under Saban and helped the team win the national championship over Clemson.

Lanning is a sought-after coach because of his impressive resume. He has played as a linebacker and coached in the SEC, winning four New Year's Six bowl games and two national championships.

The Ducks' coach has helped UGA dominate the SEC East and reach the CFP semifinal in 2021. He is a young and successful coach, who has learned from legendary coach Saban.

It is not surprising that he was considered a possible replacement for Saban, who recently retired.

Dan Lanning shuts down Alabama hiring rumors

The rumors about Alabama football's interest in Oregon head coach Dan Lanning have been swirling for days, but the coach himself has finally put them to rest.

In a video that he shared on X, the social media platform that replaced Twitter, Lanning declared his loyalty to the Ducks and dismissed any speculation about his future.

"AND I'M NOT LEAVING...," at the end part of the video.

Lanning's decision to stay at Oregon might be a blow to Alabama, who reportedly tried to hire him as an assistant in 2018, but lost him to Georgia. There, he worked as a defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart.

Lanning left Georgia after four seasons to take over the Oregon program, which he has led to a 22-5 record in two years, including a 12-2 mark this season.

Lanning will now focus on preparing the Ducks for their debut season in the Big Ten conference next year, where they hope to contend for a title.

