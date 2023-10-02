Did Dan Lanning coach under Nick Saban? Oregon HC's professional career explored

Before becoming the head coach of Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning gained years of experience at different levels of coaching.

Lanning began his coaching career at Park Hill South High School from 2008 until 2010. He then went to college as he worked as a graduate assistant in 2011. After one season, he joined Arizona State as a graduate assistant.

His first real job in college came in 2014, as he was the defensive back coach and co-recruiting coordinator at Sam Houston State. Lanning held that role for one season before joining Nick Saban's staff at Alabama as a graduate assistant for the 2015 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The lone year Lanning was at Alabama, the Crimson Tide won the National Title. That allowed the former linebacker to get more prominent roles, and he eventually became a head coach for the first time in 2022.

After spending four years at Georgia as a linebacker coach and defensive coordinator, Oregon hired him as their new coach. In 2022, he led the Ducks to a 10-3 record; this year, they are off to a 5-0 start.

Nick Saban questioned Dan Lanning's speech

Meanwhile, Dan Lanning went viral two weeks ago following the Oregon Ducks blowout win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

After the win, Oregon sent out a clip showing Lanning's pre-game speech, which fired up his team. However, while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban said his former assistant shouldn't have done that.

"I understand what Dan I think was trying to say. And it was probably good for his team to hear in some ways. But it probably wasn't good for everybody else to hear. That's always the argument. Where does the access--where do you draw the line and say?: 'Okay there's gotta be some time when you can talk to your team and say what you have to say, and it's really not for everybody else to hear.'"

As of right now, Oregon and Alabama don't play each other this season, but that could change in the playoffs or a bowl game. Also, Dan Lanning has still not faced Nick Saban since becoming a head coach.