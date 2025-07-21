"Did they forget he was black?" - Fans call out CFB 26 for messing up UNC legend Lawrence Taylor in EA Sports game's latest edition 

EA Sports came under fire after its CFB 26 game seemingly made an error with North Carolina's legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor. When an image showing Taylor in a UNC jersey went viral on social media, fans were quick to point out how EA messed up his look.

EverythingEACollege @ETGEACOLLEGE LINK First Look at Lawrence Taylor in CFB '26

Some felt that Taylor was shown as a white player in CFB 26.

"Did they forget he was black?" one tweeted.

. @GTAVI999 LINK Did they forget he was black?

"Yeah, that looks about white," another wrote.

Many others continued to take digs at EA.

"What do you expect from a scam company like EA," one wrote.

"Nah you gotta be trolling," another added.

"Yea see this is ridiculous. Another example of why equipment and player models really matter for the overall quality of the game," a user tweeted.

CFB 26 game was released on July 10. However, a handful of fans had early access to the game, which began on July 7 for Deluxe and MVP Edition pre-orders.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reviewed CFB 26 and suggested that the game was not too different from last year's game, College Football 25. However, since EA added some expansive new features based on fan requests and brought back some old favorites, the publication reviewed the latest edition of the game as a "win."

North Carolina honored Lawrence Taylor's No. 98 jersey

Former New York Giants LB Lawrence Taylor - Source: Imagn

Lawrence Taylor played four years at North Carolina from 1977 to 1980. The Tar Heels honored the linebacker's No. 98 jersey after he left Chapel Hill.

Taylor was named the ACC Player of the Year in his final season at UNC. The New York Giants took Taylor with the No. 2 pick in the 1981 NFL draft. He played 13 seasons with them, earning 10 Pro Bowl honors and winning two Super Bowls.

The Giants retired Taylor's No. 56 jersey in 1994, a year after he retired from the league. Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

