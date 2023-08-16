Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze stepped down as the Ole Miss coach in 2017. Despite his resignation, he maintained dedicated advocates, among them "Blind Side" sensation Michael Oher.

However, the NCAA investigations into Michael Oher and the Tuohys have raised questions on their relationship.

Did Hugh Freeze coach Michael Oher after all?

"Without coach Freeze, there is no Michael Oher and no 'The Blind Side,'" Oher told USA Today in an interview in 2017.

The information regarding a one-minute call made from Freeze's university-issued phone to an escort service led to charges of misconduct and thereby the resignation.

It didn't matter for Michael Oher.

"He is a man of God and a man full of integrity," Oher, said. "I don't know the full story, but I'm willing to bet that everyone in the world had made a mistake that they have wanted someone to forgive them for."

Freeze's coaching helped Michael Oher become a star.

Freeze coached Oher, a five-star recruit, at Briarcrest Christian School in the Memphis, Tennessee, area. And less than a month after Oher signed with Ole Miss, Freeze became the Rebels' tight ends and receivers coach.

There were NCAA investigations into Michael Oher, with allegations of fabricating the GPA he needed to play college football. Also, the Tuohys' status as Ole Miss boosters and Freeze's hiring raised suspicion.

The NCAA found no wrongdoings, but even after Oher had a fine-tuned career, the story has stuck with him. As for Hugh Freeze in the coach's position, Oher's inclination speaks volumes of their close ties.

