Did Jamie Foxx play college football? Taking a closer look at the 'Any Given Sunday' actor's real-life football abilities and sports career

Jamie Foxx is widely considered one of the most talented people on the planet, as he has had tremendous success as an actor, comedian and musician. Foxx has won the Academy Award for Best Actor and Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

As it turns out, he didn't play college football, though, despite playing the sport in high school. Let's take a look at the sports background of Foxx, who famously portrayed Steamin' Willie Beamen alongside Al Pacino in 'Any Given Sunday'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamie Foxx's early sports career

Jamie Foxx attended Terrell High School in Terrell, Texas, where he starred on both the basketball and football teams, playing the quarterback position in the latter team.

Foxx, who aspired to play for the Dallas Cowboys, broke the school's passing yards record, as he became the first player to throw for over 1000 yards in a single season.

While he received a scholarship to attend the United States International University, it was not to play sports. Instead, he majored in music and performing arts. The decision to focus on acting and music has paid off for Foxx, as he has a net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jamie Foxx's football background also helped him land a career altering role in 'Any Given Sunday', where he was co-stars with Al Pacino. He played Steamin' Willie Beamen, a partying, self-centered quarterback. The 1999 film marked Foxx's first appearance in a movie that earned over $100 million in the box office. Before the role, he had mostly starred in comedy films.

While he has had tremendous success as an actor since 'Any Given Sunday', one can only wonder if Foxx would have had the same career if not for his football background.

He has had a lead role in 22 films, earning over $2 billion in the box office. His 12 supporting roles have earned nearly $4 billion in the box office.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!