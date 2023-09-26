Did Justin Fields win the Heisman? Chicago Bears QB's collegiate career explored 

Justin Fields had a standout collegiate career as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes before being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears.

Here's a look at how Fields performed as a member of the Buckeyes, and whether or not he won the Heisman:

How did Justin Fields perform in his collegiate career and did he win the Heisman?

Fields initially joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He served as a backup to Jake Fromm and hardly saw the field.

In limited playing time as a true freshman, he finished with 328 passing yards and four touchdowns. Fields completed 69.2% of his pass attempts while adding 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries.

After the season, he joined the Ohio State Buckeyes via the transfer portal and immediately took over the starting role. He finished with 3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Fields completed 67.2% of his passes and ran for 484 yards and ten touchdowns on 137 carries.

He finished third in Heisman voting and was named a second-team All-American. Fields was also named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

He followed that up by throwing for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Fields completed 70.2% of his passes and added 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries. He finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

Fields repeated as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten, while also being named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

How has Justin Fields performed in his professional career?

Justin Fields was selected No. 11 by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He started 10 games as a rookie, throwing for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Fields completed 58.9% of his passes while adding 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries.

His performance improved last season as he finished with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games. Fields completed 60.4% of his passes while running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on 160 carries.

He set a single-game NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in Week 9 as he finished with 178 rushing yards.

Through three games this season, he has thrown for 526 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Fields has completed 58.0% of his passes while adding 109 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.