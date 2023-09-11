Did Mel Tucker get fired? Latest on the Michigan State Spartans coach's status amid Brenda Tracy allegations

Mel Tucker has found himself as the subject of a sexual harassment investigation. The Michigan State Spartans head coach will reportedly be relieved of his duties as a result of the accusation, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape survivor Brenda Tracy, USA Today reported. School has called a 5 p.m. news conference"

McMurphy added that Michigan State will look to get out of paying Tucker's buyout clause, tweeting:

"Michigan State will wait until Title IX investigation is completed, to make Tucker's move official, sources said. MSU will claim dismissal w/cause to get out of paying Tucker's $70-plus million buyout. School expected to disclose more information in 5 p.m. news conference."

Tucker has been accused of sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, who is a sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor. According to USA Today, Tracy claims that Tucker sent sexual advances, including masturbating on a phone call, without her consent.

Meanwhile, Tucker alleges that their relationship was consensual, claiming that the two had phone s*x on the call that lies at the center of the allegations.

Tracy had previously visited the Spartans program in both 2021 and 2022, discussing preventing sexual assault. She was named an honorary team captain of Michigan State's spring football game during the latter visit.

How did Mel Tucker perform in his coaching career?

After a collegiate career and a short stint in the CFL, Mel Tucker joined Nick Saban's staff as a graduate assistant of the Michigan State Spartans in 1997. After two seasons in that role, he spent one season as the defensive backs coach of the Miami RedHawks. He joined Saban on the LSU Tigers in the same role for one season before accepting the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After spending one season as the Buckeyes' co-defensive coordinator, Tucker made the jump to the NFL as he was named the defensive backs coach of the Cleveland Browns. After three seasons, he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2008. He took the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars the next season, spending four seasons in the role.

Mel Tucker got his first taste of being a head coach as he spent five games as the interim head coach during his stint, leading the Jaguars to a 2-3 record. After a two-year stint as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Tucker returned to the collegiate level as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He spent one season in the role before joining the Georgia Bulldogs as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. After three seasons, he was named head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He led the Buffaloes to a 5-7 record before resigning to accept the same position with the Spartans.

Michigan State has gone 20-14 in parts of four seasons under Mel Tucker. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record.

