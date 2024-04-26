Did Michael Penix Jr. get drafted in Round 1? Looking at the top picks of the 2024 NFL Draft

Michael Penix Jr. was one of the biggest question marks of the potential first-round quarterbacks.

While he has had back-to-back top-ten Heisman Trophy finishes in his two seasons with the Washington Huskies - including finishing as the runner-up in 2023 - his four-years with the Indiana Hoosiers were marred by injuries.

There were reports that Penix could be selected as high as the top-ten of the 2024 NFL Draft and others that had him slipping out of the first round altogether.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Atlanta Falcons made sure that the three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class did not slide too far down draft boards as they selected him eighth overall.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Expand Tweet

The Falcons have struggled to find consistency at the game's most important position since the departure of long-time starter Matt Ryan.

They have, however, built a solid core of young weapons - including Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts - that will help Penix Jr. adjust to the NFL when he enters the starting lineup.

The former Huskies quarterback marks the second player Atlanta has added to address the position this offseason. The team previously gave four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency.

It's unclear when they will look to pass the torch from their lucrative signing to their top-ten pick.

Penix threw for 13,741 yards, 96 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, completing 63.3% of his passes in his six-year collegiate career.

Kirk Cousins reportedly stunned by Michael Penix Jr. selection

Kirk Cousins signed a lucrative contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason - presumably with the assumption he would be their starter for at least the first two seasons of the deal, which are fully guaranteed.

ESPN's Diana Russini reported that the four-time Pro Bowler was stunned by the franchise using a top-ten pick on his successor, tweeting:

"The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know. From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned."

Check out Diana Russini's tweet on Kirk Cousins' reaction to the Atlanta Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. below:

Expand Tweet

Cousins is coming off of a season-ending torn Achilles, but he's fully expected to be ready for the start of training camp. It's unclear how drafting Michael Penix Jr. will affect his future with the franchise.