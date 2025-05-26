Did Phil Robertson play college football? A look at ex-Louisiana Tech QB’s career

Former Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson was a star football player growing up and even played college football.

Robertson founded the Duck Commander hunting company, which ended up being the focus of an A&E reality TV show. Robertson was beloved by his fans, and he passed away on Sunday after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Although Robertson is known for being on Duck Dynasty, he also grew up playing football and even attended Louisiana Tech to play football.

Robertson was the starting quarterback for Louisiana Tech for two seasons, as he had beaten out Terry Bradshaw for the starting job. Robertson was a year older than Bradshaw, which played into him getting the starting job.

In his two seasons at Louisiana Tech, he went 179-for-411 for 2,237 yards. He threw 12 touchdowns, but had 34 interceptions. Although he had a small chance to go pro, he opted not to play in 1968, paving the way for Bradshaw to take over.

Robertson didn't love football as much as he loved hunting and the outdoors, which contributed to his decision to leave football.

"The quarterback playing ahead of me, Phil Robertson, loved hunting more than he loved football," Bradshaw wrote in his 2001 book 'It's Only a Game' via ESPN. "He’d come to practice directly from the woods, squirrel tails hanging out of his pockets, duck feathers on his clothes. Clearly he was a fine shot, so no one complained too much."

Robertson did end up getting a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's in education.

Family honors Phil Robertson

Phil Robertson was a beloved person on Duck Dynasty and a family man.

After his passing, his family issued a heartfelt statement announcing the news.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," Korie Robertson's post read on Instagram. "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him...

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she added. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

It was a touching statement from the family, and already, several college football players and former players have honored Robertson on social media.

