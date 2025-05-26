Phil Robertson health issues explored as Duck Dynasty star passes away at 79

Reality show Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has passed away at 79. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his son, Jase Robertson, in an X post shared on Sunday, May 25, 2025. An official cause of death and other details have not been made public.

Jase Robertson @JaseDuckman My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus

Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson (married to Willie), shared a lengthy tribute to Phil in a Facebook post on behalf of the Robertson family. Expressing her gratitude for the "love and prayers," she added:

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'"

Phil Robertson was a professional hunter who founded the Louisiana-based multimillion-dollar business Duck Commander.

The company started selling duck calls and later diversified to include products like fishing lures, deer calls, face camouflage paints, vehicle modifications, apparel, and toys.

Duck Dynasty, which aired between 2012 and 2017, chronicled the lives of Robertson and his family as they operated Duck Commander.

Last December, Phil's family revealed the businessman's health had taken a turn for the worse and had been struggling. This included a Alzheimer’s diagnosis and a blood related illness.

"He's kind of battling many different things at the same time"- Phil Robertson's son about his declining health

While a cause of death remains unconfirmed, in recent months Phil Robertson's health was in decline. Last December his family first revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis during an episode of the Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast.

At the time, Jase Robertson explained that his father, in the "early stages" of the illness, reported KSBW Action News.

He noted that the condition had "accelerated" and was "causing problems" with his "entire body," stating:

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling."

Jase, who co-hosted the podcast alongside his father, confessed that despite his health issues, Phil Robertson wanted to return to the show.

Notably, the Robertson patriarch was absent in the aforementioned episode. However, Jase explained that he could "barely walk" without "crying out in pain."

According to Fox News, Willie Robertson spoke to the outlet to clarify that his father was "battling a lot of different things." This included a "blood disorder" and "mental issues" stemming from early (onset) Alzheimer's.

Willie also suggested Phil Robertson had "mini-strokes" because of his blood-related illness. However, he added that they were "still checking on that." He continued:

"Then he also has a back issue. He's fractured his back and that's where the pain’s at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

Months later, during an April 2025 episode, Jase, alongside his brother Al Robertson and cousin Zach Dasher, revealed Phil Robertson was not doing well.

They explained that he was receiving "some professional care." Zach, whose mother also suffered from Alzheimer’s, recalled his shock when he first visited Phil. He explained:

"I think when you're in it like you guys are, you're seeing the fade. But I hadn't been around or seen him in a few months. So I come in and it's like, 'Whoa.'"

He continued:

"We talk a lot about how it steals the memories of the ones who have the disease. But for me, it also steals the memory of the ones caring for the people who have the disease, because you're seeing this slow progression over time, and it's just hard to watch."

At the time, Jase stated that they were doing their best to make Phil "comfortable," adding that it was "just what you do."

According to Korie's Facebook post, the family was hosting a private service.

However, she added that they would hold a public celebration of his life, noting that details would be shared at a later date.

Phil Robertson is survived by his family.

