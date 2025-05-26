Who was Phil Robertson married to? All about his wife and kids as Duck Dynasty star passes away at 79

Phil Robertson, known for his reality television series Duck Dynasty, has passed away. His daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, announced the news on Facebook on Sunday (May 25, 2025). Although Korie said the family is having a private service, they will reveal more details later. Robertson was 79 at the time of his passing.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," Korie Robertson wrote on Facebook.

Phil Robertson married Marsha "Miss Kay" Carroway in 1966. They dated for two years before marrying. The couple had four children: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jules Jeptha Robertson. Robertson had a daughter, Phyllis Robertson Thomas, from an affair in the 1970s.

His sons, Jase and Alan, shared their father's early-onset Alzheimer's disease on the December 6, 2024, episode of their podcast, Unashamed with the Robertson Family. On December 17, 2024, Willie Robertson discussed his father's condition in an interview with Fox News. He stated that Robertson had multiple issues, such as a blood disorder, Alzheimer's, strokes, and back pain, among others.

"He's got a blood disorder, and then he's got the mental issues that could be early [onset] Alzheimer's, and probably some ministrokes because of his blood. And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that... So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time," he stated.

In 2020, Phil Robertson announced that he had a daughter from an affair

In May 2020, Robertson and his four sons shared how they found out about Phyllis Robertson Thomas in their Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. Alan stated that they received a letter from her, suspecting that her father might be Phil Robertson.

Alan said that he had initially ignored it, thinking his father had become a Christian in the 1970s and changed his life, so Phyllis must have been mistaken. However, he felt she deserved to know whether Robertson was her father.

"I started thinking, there's a 45-year-old woman out there who doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking, and I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad," he said.

According to a May 28, 2020, report in People, after DNA tests, they found out that Phyllis was his daughter. Phil Robertson said that after 45 years, they had found each other, and their family had accepted her.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love. As it turns out, you have a daughter that you don't know about and she has a father she doesn't know about, 45 years doesn't sound like very long, but you see, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together," Robertson said.

Phil Robertson is survived by his wife, five children, 16 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

