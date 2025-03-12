"Solid gold" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Jacqui's brutal letter to Ryan

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 released Episode 27 on March 11, 2025. The segment saw the cast members reunite with their original partners after spending three days with someone else's spouse to gain an outsider's perspective on their relationship. During the period, they wrote "honesty letters" about their other halves, which they must now read to their partners to disclose their opinions.

While the letters stunned many, Jacqui's opinion of Ryan displeased him. In her letter, she called him out for being stuck in "his own ways and beliefs." Jacqui also addressed his preoccupation with "masculinity" and gender roles. She further pointed at his financial incapacities, assuming he would not contribute enough to suffice a household.

Ryan disapproved of her opinions, wondering what prompted her to come to that conclusion. He was upset that she had written the letter while staying with co-star Jeff and read it to him. Regardless, Jacqui refused to budge from her stance.

Married at First Sight Australia fans reacted to Jacqui's letter on X, saying the remarks and observations were accurate.

"Jacqui’s letter to Ryan is solid gold and accurate," a fan wrote.

"Jacqui burying hers and Ryan’s relationship with her confession letter," another fan commented.

"Jacqui spitting facts and real concerns and Ryan being a total s**ist belittling w*nk stain i hate this man with a passion," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Married at First Sight Australia praised Jacqui for writing the letter, saying her observations were spot on.

"Okay she's being abit OTT but I can't help but agree with everything Jacqui is saying," a user reacted.

"why is Jacqui so right with her letter omg," a person commented.

"Jacqui’s letter to Ryan is the best thing I’ve ever heard in my life. Go off queen," another fan wrote.

"Jacqui trolling “warrior” Ryan to his face and saying he has a “fragile ego” is so beautiful it should be hung in The Lourve," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans said:

"Say what you will about Jacqui, but she f**king nailed it with that letter. Ryan is f**ked, toxic & absolutely delusional," a person reacted.

"Okay Jacquie’s letter is actually bang on," another netizen commented.

Married at First Sight Australia star Ryan rejects the "ridiculous" idea of being a "stay-at-home dad"

While Jeff talked to his wife, Rhi, about Jacqui's "cooked" letter, Jacqui told the cameras that she needed Ryan to understand her expectations to meet them. During her stay with Jeff, she realized he showed up for her in ways Ryan never did. Consequently, she wanted to express her concerns so Ryan could work on himself.

While reading her honesty letter, the Married at First Sight Australia star stated that he "biggest fear" was to marry a man "stubborn and stuck in his own ways" as the world moved on. She believed Ryan had built his identity based on "outdated" ideas of "power and masculinity." Jacqui added that his "masculine pride" and "fragile ego" were difficult to deal with.

"I'm concerned you need a submissive partner and would only work in a relationship with a tradwife, which is a term for traditional wife, who submits on everything," the Married at First Sight Australia star said.

Jacqui was concerned Ryan would financially contribute less than her because she did not believe he had enough financial skills. She feared she would end up becoming the "primary breadwinner," something Ryan was not on board with.

While speaking to the cameras, Ryan expressed disappointment over Jacqui's letter. Recalling her remark about his financial situation, Ryan wondered if Jacqui had bought her first house at 30.

Soon after, Jacqui asked the Married at First Sight Australia participant if he would be comfortable being a stay-at-home father.

"Being a stay-at-home dad is not what I'm going to do with my life. You know very well what I want to do with my life and you know that a stay-at-home dad is the most ridiculous thing. Can't believe we're even having this conversation," Ryan responded.

He added that he wanted to "leave a legacy" with his work. Jacqui then asked him if he would leave his job to look after their children in case she went into a coma. Ryan said he would never become a stay-at-home father and added that it was "insulting" Jacqui even considered that.

Married at First Sight Australia episodes are available to stream on 9Now.

