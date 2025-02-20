"Just went low" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian revealing Billy's "wife swap" comment

Married at First Sight Australia released Episode 16 on February 19, 2025. The episode featured a tense dinner party where multiple cast members clashed with one another. However, tensions escalated dramatically after Adrian brought Billy into the spotlight by revealing that he had suggested swapping wives.

Ad

"Hey, Billy. What about when you called me and said you want to do a wife swap?" Adrian said.

It all happened after Billy criticized Adrian for going to dinner with Sierah behind his back. Adrian refused to show remorse and defended himself by saying he was not trying to "steal" Billy's wife. He claimed he only offered support and comfort to Sierah when she needed a friend to rely on. However, Billy remained unconvinced and questioned Adrian and Sierah's intentions.

Ad

Trending

At the dinner party, Billy revealed he was on the show for "the right reasons," unlike Adrian who was "full of s**t," criticizing him for walking out on Awhina after not being included in a promo shoot. Feeling provoked, Adrian disclosed Billy's "wife swap" suggestion, surprising everyone at the dinner table.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Adrian's disclosure. While some criticized Adrian for bringing up the comment, others said he and Billy should swap wives, claiming Adrian's wife, Awhina, would be happier with Billy.

Ad

A Married at First Sight Australia fan reacts to Adrian's actions (Image via X/@ReReSaysSo)

"“Billy… what about when you called me and said ‘Wanna do a wife swap’” Adrian just went low…." a fan wrote.

Ad

"Not the wife swap comment," another fan commented.

"MAFS has literally run out of ideas for drama. We’ve done the wife swap joke before. It wasn’t entertaining then. It’s not now," a netizen tweeted.

Some Married at First Sight Australia fans criticized Adrian for disclosing the comment during dinner.

"Adrian thinking he had a “mic drop” moment by exposing Billy’s wife-swap comment when Billy and Awhina kinda deserve it because Adrian and Billy’s wife are both liars and a joke," a user reacted.

Ad

"Billy ‘ Do you want to wife swap?’ I’m sure Billy would have said that as an accusation to Adrian, not an offer or suggestion," a person commented.

In contrast, many Married at First Sight Australia fans appreciated the idea of a wife swap and suggested that Awhina gets recoupled with Billy.

"honest to god at this point they SHOULD do a wife swap like it seems adrian and sierah are closer anyways mate," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Adrian: billy, what about when you called me and asked do you wanna do a wife swap? * insert smug grin * ALL OF AUSTRALIA: FOR THE LOVE OF GOD YES! We all Team Billwhina!" one user posted.

"You know what, I support Billy wanting a wife swap. He’s better suited for Awhina than Adrian," a person reacted.

Ad

"awhina & billy crave an emptional connection, adrian & sierah just crave physical intimacy, a wife swap would be perfect actually!" another netizen commented.

"I said that" — Married at First Sight Australia star Billy takes accountability for his comment

Ad

The experts were surprised to hear Billy make a "wife swap" comment, saying it was disappointing. They disapproved of how "poorly" both Adrian and Billy treated their partners. Meanwhile, Adrian asked Billy to accept accountability and be honest about his words.

"I said that. I was fuming with what I've heard. That's what it is. That's exactly what it is," Billy explained.

However, the suggestion upset his wife, Sierah, who said his taking accountability did not make the comment appropriate. Tony chimed in on their conversation, saying it was a "very disrespectful" thing to say to a partner.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Billy defended himself by saying he did not trust Sierah and would not tolerate someone going behind his back with another married man. While speaking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, Billy admitted he made a mistake but added that it was a reaction out of "pure frustration."

Despite Sierah's feelings, he refused to apologize for his remark and reiterated his distrust in her.

"Billy and Sierah obviously haven't really been getting along lately but I... probably never a good time to talk about wife swapping," co-star Jamie said.

Ad

Elsewhere, during a one-on-one conversation with Sierah, Adrian called out Billy for not respecting his partner and prioritizing his morals. He then jokingly suggested that they go ahead with the swap.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 airs from Sunday to Wednesday only on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback