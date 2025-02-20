"Nasty piece of work" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian having dinner with Sierah

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a new episode on February 19, 2025. The segment saw tensions escalate and reach a boiling point between Awhina and Adrian when she discovered Adrian was out at dinner with co-stars Sierah and Tony after leaving her alone. Awhina was unimpressed by Adrian and Sierah's "secret" meetup especially since they shared a close connection.

Sierah's partner, Billy, was equally upset with the duo's meetup, saying it made him question Sierah's intentions with Adrian. Meanwhile, Adrian returned to the apartment to meet with Awhina. The couple got into a heated argument over the recent occurrences, blaming the other for not being accountable for their behavior.

While speaking to the cameras, Adrian defended himself, saying he was friends with Sierah and cared about her like he did for everybody else in the experiment. Sierah also claimed their meeting was "innocent" unlike what the others suspected. Despite hurting Awhina's feelings, Adrian refused to apologize for his actions.

Meanwhile, Awhina wondered why Adrian offered consolation to another man's wife instead of her. She further criticized Sierah for keeping the dinner hidden from her. Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on the couples' feud. While many criticized Adrian and Sierah for going out together, others sympathized with Awhina.

A MAFS Australia fan reacts to Adrian and Sierah's meetup (Image via X/@JLnow2)

"Adrian is a nasty piece of work. Not only throwing a tantrum over not being included as one of the hot guys in the promo… but throwing being out with Sierah after he left Awhina & the experiment in her face!" a fan wrote.

"Oh Sierah and Adrian are disgusting. Billy and Awhina deserve so much better," another fan commented.

"Sierah dumping an emotionally intelligent bloke like Billy to date a monosyllable like Adrian," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Married At First Sight Australia disapproved of Adrian and Sierah's get-together.

"Imagine how intellectual Adrian and Sierahs conversation was. Did he bring his own crayons?" a user reacted.

"So Adrian thinks cozying up to Sierah is a good idea???" a person commented.

"OMFG! Adrian and Sierah deserve each other. Sierah is the vainest of a bunch of vapid vain exhibitionists having their 15 minutes of fame," another fan wrote.

"The fact Seirah went to dinner with Adrian is bad enough but the fact she then spent the next day with Awhina and didn’t say anything is unforgivable. She’s not a girls girl period," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"“I’m not coming back until they get me in a promo” Then he goes to dinner with Sierah…Is Adrian for real??" a person reacted.

"The worst thing is not that Sierah lied to Awhina or saw her man behind her back or that she betrayed Billy....the worst part is...F**KING ADRIAN? ADRIAN? You are actually interested in that mumbling ball of neanderthal bulls**t? No taste!" another netizen commented.

"You lied to me all day" — Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina confronts Sierah for being dishonest

While speaking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, Awhina revealed that she spent time with Sierah the day before the dinner came to light. She felt disappointed that Sierah did not utilize the "many chances" she had to be honest with her. It led Awhina to believe Sierah liked Adrian.

Meanwhile, during a confessional, Sierah admitted she did the "wrong thing" by betraying Awhina's trust and not being forthcoming with the truth. However, she claimed "the act" was "innocent."

Later in the episode, the Married at First Sight Australia star approached Awhina and apologized to her for not being open and honest when she had the chance.

"You felt isolated, I understand that. You had hours with me to tell me and you lied to me all day," Awhina responded.

She refused to continue the conversation, saying she was still unimpressed by her behavior. Awhina then confessed she cried because of Adrian's actions and left the discussion. Although she saw sincerity on Sierah's face, Awhina said she could not believe it.

During dinner with the Married at First Sight Australia co-stars, Adrian revealed he went out with Sierah because she needed comforting. The disclosure surprised Awhina, who believed he would have done the same for her if he had an "inkling of respect" for her.

The dinner quickly went south, when in the middle of an argument Adrian revealed Billy suggested a "wife swap" to him.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

