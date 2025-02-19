"A bust" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Eliot and Veronica's marriage

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 aired a new episode on February 18, 2025. The segment saw Eliot return for a second shot at love after walking out on his marriage with Lauren during their honeymoon. This time, the experts paired Eliot with 32-year-old fitness trainer and actress, Veronica, hoping he found compatibility with her.

Ad

Despite being "on the fence" about bringing the "controversial" Eliot back on the show, the experts decided to give him a second chance, hoping he had reworked himself and realized that his expectations from his partner were "transactional" and "disposable."

While speaking to the cameras, Eliot admitted he was "too argumentative" and "too difficult" and added that he wanted to work on his "toxic traits." He was pleased to meet Veronica on their wedding day, which only two of her friends attended besides the wedding officiant. While Veronica was satisfied with Eliot, her friends warned her to beware of him, saying he seemed "fussy."

Ad

Trending

Later in the episode, Veronica revealed she had endometriosis, which increased her chances of being infertile. Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Eliot and Veronica's marriage. While many said it would not end happily, others noted that since Veronica's age and medical condition countered Eliot's "non-negotiables," she would face the same Eliot Lauren did.

A MAFS Australia fan reacts to Eliot's second marriage (Image via X/@Jackillsit)

"Obviously Eliot and Veronica's marriage is a bust. You don't change that quickly... and his vows wtf," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Really REALLY hoping Veronica is smart enough to not tolerate Eliot. But she's also probably here to get that influencer boost for her fitness career. So can't really be sure," another fan commented.

"They better have 5 cameras on Eliot's face when he learns Veronica is 32 and not under 30 like he ordered," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans said Eliot and Veronica's marriage would not last.

"Veronica and Eliot won’t work. Mark my words. Another blunder from the experts," a user reacted.

"Eliot at his second wedding by himself - no friends, no family. Red flag right there. Veronica is too trusting. She’ll be burned and wonder why the experts matched her with a megalomaniac," a person commented.

Ad

"They know how awful Eliot is, like it’s not fair to set someone else up to fail, when you literally had to let his last partner back in because he treated her so badly!!!" another fan wrote.

"Just a reminder … Veronica is 32… and not part of Elliott’s non negotiable of “20-25” lmao. Oh well," one user posted.

Ad

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Omfg… I’m watching #MAFSAU Sad. Please all besties, let new bride Veronica know that Eliot Donovan is a d*ckhead!" a person reacted.

"Eliot isn’t fooling anyone. When Veronica said there’s a 50% chance she’s infertile, you just know he’s already planning the escape route. The thought of him fathering a large brood of kids is disturbing," another commented.

Ad

"I empathize with her" — Married at First Sight Australia star Eliot reacts to Veronica's endometriosis

Ad

Veronica's friends Emma and Kate were surprised to see no one from Eliot's family attend the wedding. When asked about it, Eliot said it was a "timing thing." The bride's friends were also caught off guard by the Married at First Sight Australia star's vows that talked about him getting married every week.

Emma, feeling protective of her friend, asked the groom if he was married before. They were shocked to learn it was his second MAFS marriage. Eliot explained that since he and his ex were not "a good fit," he decided to leave after three days. Although he said he left respectfully, Emma and Kate remained unconvinced.

Ad

"My biggest concern for Veronica is that he's gonna do it to her in three days. I'd be worried that he's maybe a little bit too fussy and just can fix something wrong with everybody that he meets," Emma said.

Ad

Experts were concerned that 35-year-old Eliot's "non-negotiables" would cause relationship issues. In the previous episode, the Married at First Sight Australia star mentioned he preferred women in their mid-20s, who were family-oriented, into exercise, and not superficial things. Eliot was also strictly against marrying a "strongly opinionated" woman.

However, his approach to Veronica, who had "zero-bulls**t tolerance," seemed different. When she opened up to him about her endometriosis, he empathized with her although it was not his "perfect future."

Ad

"I empathize with her in the sense that, like, that would be kind of gut-wrenching to have something that you hold really dear to you be, you know, so uncertain," Eliot said.

The Married at First Sight Australia star added that his vision of a future was to be with someone open and "enthusiastic to have a family," rather than having a specific number of children. Veronica was pleased by Eliot's response and assured him she would try the other avenues to have a baby.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 airs on Channel 9 every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback