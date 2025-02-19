"Dear lawd" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Adrian leaving the show after not being included in a promo

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 released Episode 15 on February 18, 2025. The segment saw Awhina walk into an empty apartment with half-opened drawers, clothes lying everywhere, and Adrian's ring on the counter. After contacting Adrian, she learned he had quit the social experiment because he was left out of a promo.

The couples attended a Married at First Sight publicity shoot, in which both Adrian and Awhina participated. However, there was another promo shoot that not all husbands and wives were part of. Adrian was among those who were not selected for the particular promo shot.

When Awhina called Adrian he told her he felt disrespected and would not return until he was included in the promo.

"That's the lowest of lows, of lows, of lows. And that is how it feels, and that's it. That's where I stand. That is it," he added.

Awhina was surprised to hear Adrian's answer, saying it was not a "reasonable reason" to leave the experiment. She began questioning his intentions and wondered if he had come on the show to find a partner.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Adrian's exit. While many questioned his intentions, others criticized him for not thinking about Awhina.

A MAFS Australia fan reacts to Adrian's exit (Image via X/@DEimproved)

"Adrian not in a promo... and quits on marriage... dear lawd," a fan wrote.

"B**ching that he’s not in the promo 1000% proves Adrian is just there for his 15 minutes fame & not his marriage to Awhina!" another fan commented.

"So Adrian leaving after not being included in the promo shot shows what he is really here for," a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans were surprised to learn that Adrian left because he was not included in a promo.

"OMG, Adrian left because he’s not in the promo??" a user reacted.

"Wait wait WAIT! Adrian is b**chin out over NOT being in a photo shoot?? wtf??" a person commented.

"Aww poor Adrian didn’t get to have his photo taken? Lowest of lows of low of lows. Didums. I’m am tired of these men," another fan wrote.

"I can't believe ADRIAN ran off like a toddler because he wasn't part of the promo...DUMB. A**. Poor Awhina! But your better off, potential father figure?? I think not! Can't wait till the experts sit him down," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Adrian is using the promo as an excuse. It was the perfect out for him. He didn’t have to face the couch, the experts, a decision or Awhina. He just did a runner like the slippery weasel he is," a person reacted.

"adrian is p*ssed off,,, and left the show,,, because he’s not in a promo shoot,, riiiigh right,, pls save awhina from this child," another netizen commented.

"I was an afterthought for Adrian" — Married at First Sight Australia star Awhina comments on her partner's decision to quit the show

Awhina was shocked to see Adrian's wedding ring on the counter, realizing he had left her. While talking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, she stated she felt "insignificant" to Adrian. She called Adrian to find out why she was left "in limbo" without a husband when the show was about marriage. Adrian replied, saying she could do "whatever" the producers had planned for her.

Although Awhina understood why Adrian felt left out, she could not believe he quit the experiment because of that. The Married at First Sight Australia cast member stated that a promo shoot should not be the reason behind one's participation. She claimed Adrian did not even think about her while deciding.

When Awhina requested the male cast member to reconsider his decision, he accused her of showing her true colors. Although Awhina found his remarks "rude," she urged him to return so together they could confront the authorities for leaving him out of the promo. However, Adrian refused to reason with her.

"I just can't do it. I'm not coming back until they get me in the promo," he said.

He hung up after issuing the ultimatum, leaving Awhina feeling upset. During a Married at First Sight Australia confessional, Awhina said Adrian's reason was "bulls**t" and added that he was supposed to be her partner on the journey.

"I was an afterthought for Adrian. It would be nice if just one time you just, like, actually considered me. I feel sick to my core. My marriage might be over," she said.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 airs on Channel 9 and 9Now every Sunday at 7 pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

