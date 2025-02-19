Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Episode 15 recap: One groom exits after an ultimatum, as Lauren and Eliot remarry

In Married At First Sight Australia, season 12, episode 15, which aired on February 18, 2025, a groom exits after an ultimatum, and Lauren and Eliot remarry. The episode follows the aftermath of recent conflicts, the continuation of new relationships, and the impact of participants' decisions.

As tensions rise among the couples, some relationships strengthen while others face uncertainty. The Married At First Sight episode also introduces new dynamics as returning participants attempt to rebuild their journey in the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia episode overview

A groom leaves following an ultimatum

Awhina returns to the apartment after a publicity shoot and finds that Adrian has packed his belongings and left. His wedding ring is placed on the counter, and some of his items remain in the apartment. When Awhina contacts him, Adrian states,

"I'm pissed off that I'm not in the promo. It's disrespectful and I'm not going to be treated like that."

Awhina expresses concern about the situation, questioning the impact of his decision. Adrian explains,

"The fact that you're pushing me to come back, it's sort of showing colours."

He then gives an ultimatum, stating that he will not return unless he is included in the promotional material. Adrian emphasizes,

"Being left out is 'the lowest of lows, of lows, of lows.'"

He ends the conversation abruptly, leaving Awhina uncertain about their relationship's future.

Lauren and Clint’s wedding and honeymoon

Lauren returns to Married At First Sight after her previous short-lived marriage to Eliot. She is matched with Clint, a 43-year-old golf professional. Clint describes himself as someone who wants to provide and protect, which aligns with Lauren’s expectations for a partner. During their wedding ceremony, Clint states,

"There's something you should know. I have two kids."

Lauren asks Clint what kind of breed his kids are, prompting him to clarify that he is referring to his two Samoyed dogs. At the reception, Lauren talks about her past with Eliot, and Clint says he's relieved Eliot left, believing he wasn’t right for her.

Their interaction continues positively, with Lauren noting the contrast between Clint and her previous experience. On their honeymoon, Lauren reflects on her new marriage, stating,

"We have actual conversations, we both want to be here."

Clint expresses his willingness to build a strong relationship with her.

Eliot marries Veronica after reentering the experiment

Eliot reenters Married At First Sight and is matched with Veronica, a 32-year-old personal trainer and actress. The experts acknowledge concerns about Eliot’s history in the process, with Alessandra expressing uncertainty about whether he is truly ready for another marriage in Married At First Sight. Eliot acknowledges past mistakes, saying,

"I'm too specific and too argumentative and too difficult."

Veronica’s friends arrive at the wedding venue and observe that Eliot’s guests are not present. When Veronica arrives, Eliot asks if she recognizes him, but she does not since his first marriage has not yet aired. During their vows, Eliot makes indirect references to his previous marriage, stating,

"There is a light at the end in the tunnel," and "It's not every day you get to marry a stranger, in fact, for me, it's more like every week."

Veronica and her friends later discuss his comments and express curiosity about his past. At the reception, Eliot informs them that this is not his first wedding in the experiment. Veronica’s friend Emma asks how long his previous marriage lasted, and Eliot explains that it ended after approximately three days.

On their honeymoon, Veronica shares her experience with endometriosis and its potential impact on her future. Eliot acknowledges her openness and states,

"It's not exactly my perfect future."

New episodes of Married At First Sight air Sundays at 7 PM and Mondays to Wednesdays at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now.

