“STOP TALKING”- Married at First Sight fans react to Ryan’s “vulgar” comments about Jacqui

Episode 11 of Married at First Sight 2025, released on February 10, continued Intimacy Week. While the brides took part in the Ultimate Fantasy Night task in the last episode, this time, the grooms attended an intimacy workshop.

Ryan and Jacqui, who had been arguing in the previous episode, continued their conflict. During the workshop, host Alessandra asked the men to share how their nights went.

Ryan shared that he complimented Jacqui on her appearance and intelligence, while Jacqui commented on his Photo Ranking. He further said that "the real crazy eyes came out" referring to Jacqui, and added that the night didn't go as they would've wanted.

Ryan then gave intimate details of what Jacqui did in bed, but the other men stopped him. Fans of Married at First Sight came to X to react to Ryan's comments.

Trending

"Ryan, please... For the love of God, STOP TALKING," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@artpunkamor)

"These men looking disgusted and awkward while being subjected to Ryan (the weird loser kid at school who sets ants on fire) discussing his sex life in a vulgar way, is what we need, as a MINIMUM. I can only hope we see them call him out TO HIS FACE," said another.

"Even the men are disgusted with Ryan, no redemption there," added a third.

"Ryan STFU. You're an idiot. And has an inflated sense of ego, but is really a weak insecure man. Narrow shoulders big earred BUFFOON. I'm not a Jacqui fan, but this guy is ANNOYING and DUMB," commented one.

Some fans of Married at First Sight called Ryan out for not knowing how to treat a woman.

"Ryan, you are not only a sociopath, you’re a pig of a man, who has no self awareness, respect or understanding of how to treat a woman," an X user wrote.

"Good grief Ryan…. No words for the way you just disrespected Jackass. I cannot believe he is 36!! What is wrong with you??!!!" another user wrote.

"I LOVE the fact that those 3 boys went back and told their wives what Ryan said!! Well done!!" commented one.

"Ryan is as truth teller, probably to his own detriment, like telling the group Jacqui brought out the crazy eyes during intimacy night. Anyone watching #MAFSAU the last two weeks can plainly see jackpot is a crazy loon. Should he pretend otherwise or keep it to himself?" wrote one.

What else went down on Married at First Sight 2025 episode 11?

Apart from reactions to Ryan's comments on Jacqui, the highlight of the episode was Tony and Morena's fight.

It happened after an excited Tony came home hoping to tell Morena how well he did at the workshop, but Morena had her affirmations book open and chose to read some out to Tony instead.

Tony asked her to let him do his thing sometimes, which Morena didn't like, so she said:

"I asked for an alpha man, I didn't ask for a child."

Later in the Married at First Sight episode, Tony told her that sometimes he just wanted to talk to Morena. Morena argued that she was only reading a book, not hurting anyone. Their back and forth culminated into Morena not wanting to talk, she picked up another book and started reading out loud while Tony left to collect his thoughts.

Married at First Sight fans can follow the franchise's official Instagram page @mafs for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback