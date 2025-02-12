"I'm done" — Married At First Sight star Allen walks away as David reveals feelings for Madison

In the February 11 episode of Married At First Sight, David and Allen had a tense conversation about David's connection with Allen's wife, Madison. Allen felt betrayed by David's admission. David explained that he and Madison shared a bond that he didn't have with his wife, Michelle.

Allen was upset, feeling that Madison had misled him. David defended Madison, saying she was genuine. The conversation escalated, with Allen becoming increasingly angry. David reassured Allen that his connection with Madison was platonic. However, Allen was unconvinced and felt hurt by David's words. The conversation ended with Allen storming off, feeling frustrated and betrayed.

"You said connection. You see something going on with Madison where you can actually find that as your... Go for it, brother. I'm done," said Allen.

Trending

Madison tried to follow Allen, but he was too upset to talk. He began throwing things in anger, and Madison decided to give him space.

Married At First Sight star Madison admits to having feelings for David

Earlier on the latest episode of Married At First Sight, Madison revealed her true feelings to David. She admitted that she had developed feelings for him, despite him being married to Michelle. Madison and David had a private conversation on a couch. Madison mentioned that she had an uncomfortable conversation with Michelle.

She wanted to be honest with David about her feelings. Madison reminded David that they had instantly connected, bonding over their shared interest in fitness. David added that he got along with everyone except his wife, Michelle. Madison continued to open up to David, sharing that she had really enjoyed their time together at the gym and with friends.

She felt like they had a strong connection and easy conversations. David agreed that they had a connection, but seemed hesitant, waiting for Madison to get to the point. Madison confessed that she liked David more than she should and that she couldn't continue her marriage to Allen. She felt it wasn't fair to him, and that her feelings for David complicated things.

"I do like you, probably more than I should. I just wanted to be honest with you, and I don't think that I can probably continue in my marriage personally," confessed Madison.

David reacted by covering his face with his hands. Madison acknowledged that the situation was messy, but felt that her connection with David was real. Madison and David started their Married at First Sight journey with their partners, Allen and Michelle. However, things took a surprising turn when David accidentally sent a flirtatious text message to Michelle.

He initially claimed it was meant for his cousin, but later admitted it was intended for someone he met online. Michelle suspected that the text was actually meant for Madison. She shared her concerns with Emem and later confronted Madison and David about it during a group dinner. The conversation ended with Madison walking away upset and David denying Michelle's accusation.

Some former Married at First Sight participants shared their thoughts on the above-mentioned couples to People. Chloe Brown, from season 17, expressed confusion on January 22 about David's text message, which he claimed was meant for his cousin.

Chloe thought Michelle likely sensed something was off. Cortney Hendrix, from season 1, also shared her opinion on December 4, 2024, to People about Madison and Allen. She stated that the couple gave her the "ick".

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback