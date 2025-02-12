"Only innocent one" — Married at First Sight fans sympathize with Allen after David and Madison's connection comes to light

Married at First Sight season 18 aired episode 15, titled Cheat and Retreat, on February 11, 2025. The segment saw tensions reach a boiling point after Allen Slovick learned about his wife Madison Myers' connection with David Trimble, Michelle Tombin's husband. Allen got emotional and lost his calm after discovering that his wife had developed feelings for another man.

"I'm done," Allen told David before walking away.

Meanwhile, Madison wondered if Allen wanted a conversation with her to clear the air. However, when she saw him slam his drink on the floor and punch and kick it, she realized matters had escalated beyond her control. A frustrated Allen regretted his marriage with Madison, recalling everything he had done for her.

The drama escalated after Madison told David she liked him more than she should. She added that she could not continue her marriage and wondered if she could instead pursue a future with David. While David was equally dissatisfied with his marriage to Michelle, he claimed it would be unfair to Allen. However, he could not deny his connection with Madison.

As a result, he decided to come clean to Allen. An emotional Allen criticized David and Madison for backstabbing him with their secret connection. Married at First Sight fans took to X to sympathize with him while disapproving of David and Madison's actions.

A Married at First Sight fan reacts to Allen's situation (Image via X/@prideWONTdigest)

"Damn I hate to see Allen get hurt. He’s the only innocent one in all of this," a fan wrote.

"Allen done changed his whole wardrobe, started working out and got braces for this woman… and she tap danced all over his heart…" another fan commented.

"“Everybody in my life that I’ve ever met, when they see the real me…people like me.” — Allen My heart hurts for Allen. This girl had him doubting his own worth. He’s such a great guy, I pray the right love finds him," a netizen tweeted.

Married at First Sight fans disapproved of the treatment meted out to Allen, and said he deserved better.

"I feel so bad for Allen. He seems like such a good guy," a user reacted.

"The ONLY person I feel bad for is Allen. He didn't deserve that. Technically Michelle didn't either but she didn't even like him, so not worried about her. Hugs for Allen," a person commented.

"All s**t aside, I do feel incredibly bad for Allen though….he really put his all into it. Took the criticisms, tried to change for her….damn," another fan commented.

"The person I feel bad in this whole mess is Allen. He didn’t deserve to be entangled in David & Madison’s mess," one user posted.

Other Married at First Sight fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Madison ain’t s**t. She didn’t even have the decency to talk to Allen first, break the news to him. After all you put that poor man through!" a person reacted.

"Allen deserves so much better. F**k you Michelle. The cruelty never ends with this bish," another netizen commented.

"I saw you as a friend" — Married at First Sight star Allen confronts David about his connection with Madison

During a private conversation with David, Madison opened up about her genuine feelings, confessing that her friendship with him deepened over time and made her wonder if what she felt was something more.

"I do like you, probably more than I should. I just wanted to be honest with you, and I don't think that I can probably continue in my marriage personally," Madison admitted.

David, on the other hand, was taken aback by the Married at First Sight star's confession. Although he worried about Allen, he believed "this could be something." Earlier in the series, David accidentally sent an intimate message to his wife, Michelle's phone, instead of Madison's, making the former suspicious.

When confronted, he said it was meant for his cousin, but Michelle knew it was meant for Madison. She later confronted the duo at a group dinner. Soon after, David disclosed the truth to Allen, telling him that he and Madison had something going on. A disappointed Allen said:

"Number one, I saw you as a friend."

When David said he was still his friend, Allen retaliated, saying, "F**k you." The Married at First Sight star then criticized Madison for fooling and betraying him.

"F**k her and f**k you," Allen added.

David defended Madison by saying she tried to save their relationship but Allen refused to reason with him. Allen stated that he asked her daily and struggled to resolve their differences. Upon hearing that, David explained that he and Madison grew closer due to their marital issues but confessed they never got intimate.

When David stated he could see a potential future with Madison, Allen said, "Go for it, brother," and left the conversation.

Married at First Sight season 18 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET only on Lifetime.

