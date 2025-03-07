"Elitist mentality" — Married at First Sight Australia star Jamie comments on Lauren and Clint's behavior at the retreat

Married at First Sight Australia's latest episodes saw the couples head to a retreat to relax and have fun. However, things went south sooner than expected. Lauren expressed disinterest in spending time with her co-stars, saying they were "bogans" and "feral." Jamie was unimpressed by her behavior and was taken aback when Lauren's husband, Clint, supported her negative remarks.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, published on March 6, 2025, Jamie opened up about her confrontation with Lauren and Clint, criticizing their demeanor toward her and other co-stars.

"I never spoke poorly of Lauren, because I didn't know her like that. At The Retreat there was definitely that elitist mentality, and that 'I'm too good for you' shone through," she said.

Jamie disapproved of Lauren calling her a "troll" and pointing fingers at her "big" personality. She also held Carina and Rhi accountable for not supporting her when Lauren accused her of attacking and ambushing her. Nevertheless, Jamie defended her actions, saying she did not regret standing up for herself.

Jamie also commented on Lauren and Clint's decision to boycott the dinner party, saying it was an orchestrated "commotion" with a specific result in mind.

"There was a lot of power in my pain" — Married at First Sight Australia fame Jamie opens up about her conflict with Lauren

While reflecting on the events that unfolded at the retreat, Jamie admitted Lauren's comments did not bother her since she did not consider her a friend. It was when the rest of her co-stars accused her of being in the wrong that she became emotional and reactive. Jamie believed she was right in criticizing Lauren and Clint's attitude toward their Married at First Sight Australia castmates.

"It was good to see that my behavior was justified and my reaction was justified, but it was hard to watch as I felt all that pain again," she added.

When asked about Carina and Rhi not standing up for her during the argument, Jamie said she did not expect anyone to be as vocal as she was or to raise their voice and adapt to her "fight style." She stated she was her "own person," but expected her "friends" to "shut it down" after Lauren's name-calling behavior came to light.

She then recalled when Lauren's husband, Clint, swore at her and criticized her way of talking, saying she was loud enough to be heard in Sydney. Jamie confessed it was then that she expected Carina and Rhi to have her back.

"I think when a grown man [Clint] is swearing at another woman... I think that's a really good opportunity to shut it down," Jamie said.

It was Clint's blind support for his wife that the Married at First Sight Australia star found "interesting." Jamie added that Clint was someone she spoke highly of. However, it was unpleasant to watch someone she admired "cop backlash." The Married at First Sight Australia alum believed she did not "fit the mold" of their expectations.

Nevertheless, Jamie had no regrets about standing up for herself. Although she wished she could "undo all the pain" that devastated her, she felt things unfolded as expected.

"But I think there was a lot of power in my pain, and a lot of people can resonate," the Married at First Sight Australia star added.

When asked about Lauren's decision to boycott the dinner party, Jamie said Lauren left because she did not want to be there in the first place. She claimed the "commotion" was orchestrated and her friends believed it.

Jamie's husband, Dave, chimed in, saying it was important to support one's partner in public and then to debrief in private. He admitted that he would never ask Jamie to "calm down" in a group setting irrespective of what she said.

Married at First Sight Australia is available to stream on 9Now.

