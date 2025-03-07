"Sometimes I mumble" — Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian responds to the speculation about his accent

Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian addressed the suppositions surrounding his accent and explained why the show had to add subtitles for some of his scenes in an episode of MAFS Funny Podcast. In the podcast, published on February 20, 2025, Adrian responded to the criticism of his way of talking and revealed how he felt about the discussions online.

Adrian was often accused of "mumbling" on screen, making it difficult for viewers to understand his words. When asked about the comments on his speech, the Married at First Sight Australia star admitted:

"Listen, sometimes I do mumble, 100%... Sometimes I mumble, that's just me, bro."

However, Adrian added that his accent had much to do with where and how he grew up. The Sydney resident said that he grew up in a "multicultural community" with a "lot of islanders, Aboriginals, Europeans, and Australians, a bit of everything." Adrian noted that his accent was a concoction of what he heard as a child.

Adrian, Awhina's husband on Married at First Sight Australia, is from a Greek family from New South Wales. However, he currently lives in Sydney.

"You're watching me and reading those subtitles" — Married at First Sight Australia fame Adrian snaps back at netizens who criticize his accent

Unlike his co-stars, Adrian's scenes with Awhina or the others often came with subtitles since his speech was heavily accented. Viewers struggled to understand him and frequently took to X or other social media platforms to express their opinions on his way of talking. While many criticized and made fun of his "mumbling," few defended him and said he was understandable.

However, Adrian was unbothered. He did not let online discussions and speculations demotivate or affect him in any way. When asked about the same, he clapped back at those criticizing his speech, saying:

"At the end of the day, when someone says, 'You've got subtitles, bro,' I'm still on the biggest show in Australia. What are you doing? You're watching me and reading those subtitles."

It prompted the interviewer to ask Adrian if he believed he was the "superstar of the season." Adrian admitted to it and mentioned he was creating "drama TV" for the people watching. He confessed that he enjoyed people posting about him, whether as a "bait" or to criticize him. Consequently, he encouraged viewers to continue discussing him since it kept him in the limelight.

Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian opens up about running his own fansite

The Married at First Sight Australia alum then admitted to running his own fansite and said it was his "marketing strategy" to get extra views before the experiment concluded.

When asked if he participated in the experiment for fame and attention, Adrian said:

"I think everyone was a 100% open to falling in love. So was I. But the byproduct of going on a show like this is you do get your two minutes of fame."

He added that people started businesses, collaborated with brands, and made "extra money" using the fame garnered on the show. As a result, he decided to clip videos of himself and share them on his TikTok account.

While speaking about his popularity, Adrian confessed that he was noticed whenever he stepped out of the house. When the interviewer claimed he got recognized for the "wrong reasons," Adrian dismissed it, saying it was the narrative online only. Nevertheless, he did not worry much about the backlash on social media platforms, as it also made him "famous."

"So, keep saying it," he added.

Married at First Sight Australia's Adrian believes people consider him their favorite person from the show

Later in the episode, Adrian claimed that if he went out and asked people who their favorite person from the show was, they would take his name since he was "genuine." When the interviewer asked him if he had ever asked someone that, he mentioned that he had and people called him a "confident dude."

Adrian then asked viewers to "take notes," urging them to become confident and love themselves "more than anyone else."

Married at First Sight Australia episodes can be streamed on 9Now.

