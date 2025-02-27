"Everyone's missing how I'm feeling" — Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian questions the cast's support for Awhina

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 20 on February 26, 2025. The segment saw Adrian arguing with his co-stars when they supported Awhina and called him out for his lack of effort. It all started after Adrian revealed he showed up for Awhina by taking her to Nando's for dinner, and asking her to go for a walk and watch a movie with him.

Adrian's co-stars were surprised by how little he had done for Awhina during his "redemption week," criticizing him for not putting in enough effort to make up for his mistakes. Adrian, however, felt his efforts were not acknowledged. He questioned the cast for not considering his feelings and said:

"Everyone's missing how I'm feeling. Has anyone heard here what I need?"

The Married At First Sight Australia star disagreed with his co-stars' opinions, claiming he would never be "good enough" for them irrespective of what he did for Awhina. He believed they would side with her and criticize him even if he moved mountains for her.

A frustrated Adrian left the dinner party after his co-stars continued to scrutinize his actions and mention what he could have done to improve his behavior and relationship with Awhina.

"She's not hard to please" — Married at First Sight Australia star Rhi confronts Adrian at the dinner party

When Awhina was asked about her current equation with Adrian, she revealed they were staying in separate apartments. She then told them that she had a "really upsetting" friends and family catchup, which did not even last 10 minutes. Awhina further recalled how Adrian's sisters told her that she focused much on his failures instead of everything else.

"I think just at the end of the day, there was a lot of false promises made by Adrian to me at the commitment ceremony and he didn't mean any of it because his actions speak louder than words and there was no reconciliation on your end," she added.

Hearing Awhina detail her experience, the Married at First Sight Australia stars asked Adrian about the things he had done to show up for her. The entire dinner party chuckled when Adrian revealed he asked Awhina to go for a walk with him. When he mentioned that he also asked Awhina to watch a movie with him, she told their co-stars that they did not watch any.

When the cast members asked the Married at First Sight Australia couple if they ever enjoyed a "nice dinner" together, Adrian answered yes, whereas Awhina shook her head in denial.

"We went to Nando's," Adrian said.

The room erupted with laughter after Adrian detailed his idea of a "nice dinner." The male cast member, on the other hand, was not pleased with their reaction. While speaking to the cameras, he asked if his feelings and opinions mattered at all.

Rhi, in particular, was disappointed with Adrian's behavior. During a confessional, she said that it was "pretty obvious" that he had done nothing to show up for Awhina since the commitment ceremony. She confronted Adrian and asked him to be "more understanding" instead of acting "so combative."

"She likes you Adrian. She wants it to work. She likes you. She wants to give you the best chance. She's not hard to please, she's really not," Rhi said.

The Married at First Sight Australia star confessed she was "fed up" with Adrian's lack of effort and wanted him to admit that he had done nothing the experts had asked him to do to improve his relationship.

Awhina was disappointed to see Adrian defend himself and his actions. She told Adrian that he still did not know what she wanted because he never cared to listen. Awhina wondered why he wanted to stay in the marriage when they were both "exhausted." Soon after, Adrian left the conversation and walked out of the venue.

Married at First Sight Australia can be streamed on 9Now.

