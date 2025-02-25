"Kinda satisfying" — Married at First Sight Australia fans react to Veronica placing Eliot third in a photo ranking challenge

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired a new episode on February 24, 2025. In the segment, the newly formed couples were challenged to participate in a photo ranking task, where they had to rank people of the opposite gender based on their attractiveness. Veronica placed her husband, Eliot in third place and co-star, Dave in first, based on their personalities rather than just physical attributes.

Ad

"You're obviously physically gorgeous, we can all say that. But the reason why I've put these guys ahead is just because I feel like there's a level of openness and a level of vulnerability that I haven't seen from you yet," Veronica told Eliot.

Earlier in the episode, Veronica met with Eliot's ex-wife, Lauren to get first-hand insight on how Eliot was as a person. Lauren urged Veronica to beware of Eliot's intentions, saying he was "so full of s**t."

Ad

Trending

Unsettled by her conversation with Lauren, Veronica wanted to use the challenge to see how Eliot behaved. She expected him to reveal sides of his personality she did not know about. However, she was disappointed to see how little insight he gave into ranking the ladies. Consequently, she ranked him third. However, Veronica's explanation confused Eliot.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Veronica's perspective, praising her for standing up to Eliot and placing him in third place.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Watching veronica humble eliot by putting him 3rd so casually was kinda satisfying," a fan wrote.

"i'm OBSESSED with veronica humbling elliot," another fan commented.

"Veronica is a smart girl who is making it clear to Elliot that her guard is up…." a netizen tweeted.

Many Married at First Sight Australia fans applauded Veronica for expressing her concerns to Eliot and then placing him in third.

Ad

"Hilarious of Veronica to put him third. WE ALL WANT DAVE AND I KNOW THATS RIGHT," a user reacted.

"Veronica ranked Elliott 3rd the d*uche bag deserved that," a person commented.

"Yess go Veronica!!! Put that man 3rd!!" another fan wrote.

Other Married at First Sight Australia fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Veronica knows it. She clocked Elliot’s bulls**t before Lauren could sink her teeth into it. She doesn’t need any outside opinions for her to form an opinion, and that’s what I love about her because she’s real and refreshing," one user posted.

Ad

"Veronica cemented queen status. You tell that man where he stands girl," a person reacted.

"Veronica rating the men on their physical looks but also what she's seen of their personality????? Queen behavior," another netizen commented.

"Did not give me any insight" — Married at First Sight Australia fame Veronica on Eliot's performance in the challenge

Ad

As they sat down to do the task, Veronica confessed that attraction was something more than physical to her. Emotional availability and other personality traits played a key role in deciding who she was attracted to. However, Eliot went ahead and ranked the ladies on a "purely physical" basis.

"I think feel like he focused on the same exact point for every single person. Not attractive, not attractive, not attractive. But did not give me any insight on what it was he found attractive about each of those individual people," Veronica said in a confessional.

Ad

The Married at First Sight Australia star stated she could not learn anything about Eliot through the challenge. Veronica was disappointed that he did not make an effort to engage in the task in a way that would have helped her learn more about what he found attractive in the opposite gender. Although he placed Veronica at the top, he could not justify his choice.

Ad

While speaking to the Married at First Sight Australia cameras, Eliot confessed he was confused about Veronica's expectations from the task. While he assumed it was based on physical attraction, Veronica used a different metric.

Veronica placed Dave at number one, saying he was emotionally available, respectful, and could take a joke. She, however, placed Eliot in third since he lacked those qualities despite being physically attractive.

"I'm glad I'm not last," Eliot responded.

Ad

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback