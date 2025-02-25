"A toxic family" — Married at First Sight Australia fans criticize Adrian's sisters and friend's treatment of Awhina

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 released episode 18 on February 24, 2025. In the segment, the couples met with their family and friends to discuss their experiences and receive feedback. Awhina welcomed her twin sister, Cleo, whereas Adrian brought his twin sisters, Elita and Nikola, and friend, Jasmin. Adrian's party defended him, saying Awhina focused much on the negatives.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras, one of Adrian's sisters mentioned:

"The type of family that we are, we're supportive no matter what. So, I think that can be difficult for people."

Soon after, Cleo joined the discussion to speak on behalf of her sister. However, the meeting went south sooner than expected.

While Awhina voiced her concerns and detailed the lack of communication in her relationship with Adrian, his sisters defended him, noting nobody is perfect. When she expressed she felt disregarded and invisible, Jasmin countered, asking Awhina if she was confident she did not partake in the "problems." She claimed the lack of communication came from Awhina's end.

Ad

Trending

Adrian's sisters were equally dismissive of Awhina's concerns, accusing her of not speaking about her son in front of Adrian. Soon after, the discussion turned into an argument, causing Adrian and his party to storm out of the meeting.

Married at First Sight Australia fans took to X to comment on Adrian's sisters and friend's behavior. While many disapproved of their attitude toward Awhina, others praised Cleo for standing up for her sister.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Adrian Araouzou and his sisters - wow. What a toxic family, from coming in early so they could exact their attack, to the comments, the dismissal of Awhina’s comments of feelings and the snotty attitudes. The fact I can’t even understand a word he says. He is vile," a fan wrote.

"Like what did Adrian and his sisters parents teach them? It obviously runs in the family. Gross," another fan commented.

Ad

"me personally i would’ve LAUNCHED across that table and snatched up Adrian’s sisters and the best friend that is OBVIOUSLY in love with him. Cleo is a real one and them other h*gs are just jealous," a netizen tweeted.

Married at First Sight Australia fans were unappreciative of Adrian's party's behavior toward Awhina.

"Adrian’s team of hyenas can f**k right off. Awfina has been treated terribly by this mess of a man," a user reacted.

Ad

"Adrian’s whole family are trash. His sisters are the wicked step sisters from Cinderella the other one is a stuck up b**ch and all of them are narcissistic clowns that deserve eachother. Cleo and Awhina RUN!!" a person commented.

"So Adrian genuinely thinks giving up time with his job and his dog is the same as Ahwina giving up time with her CHILD?? And his 3 witches agreed! What a family! Were they all dropped on their heads at once??" another fan wrote.

Ad

"I feel genuinely sick watching this. Adrian, his sisters and his “best friend” who is a walking red flag, are all disgusting people that walk around bullying and attacking those around them then twisting the situation to play victim. We all know the type. Holy f**k," one user posted.

Meanwhile, other Married at First Sight Australia fans commended Cleo for defending her sister.

Ad

"Awhina's sister is the sister we all need. Ride or die. Not delusional, speaking facts. Instead of these ridiculous women defending this clown. Awhina was actually forced to stay," a person reacted.

"You can't polish a turd" — Married at First Sight Australia star Adrian' sister comments on Awhina

Ad

As soon as Cleo walked in, she noticed Awhina's swollen eyes and realized she was "tired" and "exhausted." She told the cameras that Awhina deserved a kind and loving partner. Cleo clashed with Jasmin when the latter accused Awhina of focusing only on the negatives.

Awhina told Adrian's group that the experiment's new participants asked more questions about her son than Adrian did. The Married at First Sight Australia male cast member denied the allegation, saying Awhina refused to speak about him. Hearing that, Adrian's sisters criticized her. When Awhina said she did bring up her son a few times, Jasmin retorted, saying, "You would hope so."

Ad

The comment rubbed off Cleo the wrong way as she confronted Jasmin for questioning Awhina's role as a mother.

"She is the best mum there is," Cleo said.

Tensions escalated as Cleo erupted, saying Adrian did not deserve to be in Awhina's or her son's life. She added she would never let the Married at First Sight Australia star meet her nephew, triggering his sisters. They left the meeting while Adrian followed, saying he would "happily" leave the apartment when Awhina asked him to.

Ad

Ad

One of Adrian's sisters returned to continue the conversation. She criticized Awhina for being aggressive, questioning her for not leaving the experiment. Awhina clarified it was Adrian who wanted to stay and added that it was them who came in "very aggressive." When Adrian's sister said different people have different ways of showing up, Awhina disagreed.

The Married at First Sight Australia star refused to continue the conversation while the sister noted it was difficult to converse with "unreasonable people." Later in the episode, one of the sisters jokingly said:

Ad

"You can't polish a turd."

The other sister added:

"You can put a ribbon on a garbage bin but what is that? It's still trash."

Married at First Sight Australia airs on Channel 9 and 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback